Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The popular international restaurant brand, Crazy Pizza launched its first branch in Bahrain following an agreement with Al Zain Hospitality, announced Seef Properties.

The 227sqm venue offers a unique blend of Italian heritage and innovative fine dining presentation. Catering to diverse tastes, the menu, featuring high quality, authentic ingredients, including expertly crafted pizzas, handmade pasta dishes, specialty beverages, and other staples of Italian cuisine, all in a lively and vibrant ambience.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “The addition of Crazy Pizza to Al Liwan is in line with our commitment to offering a unique and diverse experience to the visitors of Al Liwan. The brand’s fusion of Italian heritage and inventive artistry is sure to appeal to mall visitors looking for new and exceptional lifestyle options.”

Bahrain-based Al Zain Hospitality operates and manages a portfolio of luxury F&Bs and is committed to providing exceptional guest experiences through its personalized service, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence. The company strives to create unique and memorable experiences for guests while contributing to the local communities where it operates.

Al Zain Hospitality CEO, Faisal Al Zain said: “Al Liwan offers the ideal setting for Crazy Pizza’s entry into the Bahrain market. We are confident that its distinctive menu offerings will attract customers with discerning palates. We look forward to creating a unique and memorable experience for our patrons in this new and exciting location.”

Crazy Pizza, part of the Majestas group, originated in Italy's Costa Smeralda, launching at the Billionaire Porto Cervo. With locations in Knightsbridge, Monte Carlo, Milan, Porto Cervo, Riyadh, Rome, Doha, Kuwait City and now Hamala, the restaurant has garnered a following for its food, ambiance, and events among global patrons.

