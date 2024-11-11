Cairo: A delegation from First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) visited the Faluja Village development project in the Badr province, Beheira Governorate, on-site to celebrate the achieved outcomes. The outcomes of this project have successfully met 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, reflecting First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr's commitment to making a real difference on the ground in local communities.

First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR) is the first bank to collaborate with the Orman Association on the "Biogas" initiative, which is an important step toward energy sustainability. Biogas units have been installed, contributing to the generation of clean energy. Through its collaboration with the Orman Association, First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr has been able to improve living standards and provide a dignified life for the most vulnerable families, with 20 homes in the village developed as part of the initial phase. Additionally, 12 pregnant cattle were distributed to support livestock development, which helps sustain the local environment and economy. FABMISR takes pride in its contribution to empowering small business owners and providing sustainable economic opportunities by offering financial support to 40 small projects, along with training courses to enhance financial inclusion and electronic payment methods.

This collaboration has successfully achieved 12 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt's Vision 2030, including No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Responsible Consumption and Production, Affordable and Clean Energy, Climate Action, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Gender Equality, Reduced Inequalities, and Partnerships for the Goals.

This initiative is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility strategy, which focuses on providing solutions that improve individuals' lives and support economic and environmental sustainability. Through ongoing partnerships with leading local organizations like the Orman Association, these initiatives reflect the bank's deep commitment to its responsibilities towards development and to building a more sustainable and brighter community.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 69 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

