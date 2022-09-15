FINTECH.TV, the leading global media technology platform for Digital and Impact Investment content, today announced its new studio in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the UAE. Going live in September, FINTECH.TV will add broadcasts from ADGM’s financial centre to its daily global coverage.

The announcement follows the latest launch of FINTECH.TV’s brand new studio on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange last week.

Vince Molinari, Founder and CEO of FINTECH.TV said, “Broadcasting live from ADGM, the leading digital-first international financial centre, will give our global viewers access to thought leaders, innovators, and market news from one of the most important and leading financial hubs in the world.”

Commenting on this announcement, Dhaher Al Muhairi, CEO of ADGM Registration Authority said, “We congratulate FINTECH.TV on launching its studio in ADGM and are confident that this will enable them to expand its reach on a regional and global level, by leveraging ADGM’s world-class facilities, vibrant ecosystem, and welcoming community. FINTECH.TV’s presence here is another testament to Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a global Fintech hub for a wide and diversified range of global entities including leading broadcasts. It also gives the media house access to a plethora of FinTech start-ups that have the maximum funding across MENA. Through the years, ADGM has established itself to be the region’s most trusted and innovative financial centre and we look forward to supporting FINTECH.TV in securing their further growth and expansion.”

“In addition to having the ability to go live from Abu Dhabi, we have several content projects in development with ADGM that we are very excited about. The transformation of capital markets is happening, and Abu Dhabi is at the forefront of the global change,” said Troy McGuire, Co-Founder and Head of Programming & News of FINTECH.TV.

FINTECH.TV is a global media platform bringing top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH.TV is distributed globally on their digital and broadcast platform. U.S. and international channels include ETNow India, TimesNow India, Bloomberg Television, CNBC Africa, and CNBC Arabia.

