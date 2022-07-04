Dubai, UAE – Fine Solutions, the away-from-home division of Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) – a leading wellness group and manufacturer of hygienic paper products and germ protection solutions, has once again been recognized for its industry-leading practices, products and services that provide businesses with a clean and hygienic environment, through a prestigious award for its partnership with the mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer Majid Al Futtaim.

The ‘Best Supplier-End User Partnership’ award was given at the fourth edition of the Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene and Facilities Awards (MECHF 2022) for work which ensured heightened consumer safety and community protection across all properties and businesses in MAF’s UAE portfolio including 16 shopping malls, 11 cinemas and 4 entertainment parks including Ski Dubai and Magic Planet.

James Michael Lafferty, FHH’s CEO, said: “We are proud to receive recognition for the efforts made at Fine as we help businesses across a broad range of sectors to adapt to the new era. By offering complete solutions, we are helping our partners protect their customers and thus the wider community while also reducing running costs and improving sustainability factors.

“Last year was hugely successful for the UAE as life returned to ‘normal’, thanks to stringent protocols, the government’s vaccine program and efforts made by clients such as Majid Al Futtaim to provide their consumers with the safety, good hygiene, and confidence that a partnership with Fine Solutions can only bring.”

The partnership enabled MAF businesses to reopen and operate safely during the Covid-19 pandemic, with Fine Solutions providing a clean and hygienic environment that helps MAF to protect over 100 million visitors and customers annually.

The three-year deal was signed in 2020, after which Fine Solutions installed state of the art equipment and solutions and maintained a supply of hygienic products and services round the clock to ensure the best hygiene and safety levels for MAF consumers during the pandemic.

In-depth training was also provided for MAF housekeeping staff on the correct usage and handling of Fine Solutions products and dispensers, while a dedicated team was on call to respond and support the partnership in every aspect, from customer service to technical support and delivery.

The Majid Al Futtaim strategic partnership is one of many that Fine Solutions operates in the market. It is the supplier of hygienic products to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, offering full hygienic protection to the Middle East’s 17,000-capacity multi-purpose indoor arena, as well as a number of major 5-star hotels in the UAE, including Marriott group, Hilton, Emaar, Accor and more.

The award further adds to FHH’s credentials in the industry. Last year, the organisation was awarded ‘Top Facility Management (FM) Supplier 2021’ by Facility Management Middle East Magazine, and ‘Top Cleaning Suppliers 2021’, by Clean Middle East Magazine.

Fine also bagged the prestigious and highly coveted “Sterilized Brand of the Decade Award”, by the Family Hygiene Institute (FHI), further vindicating the company’s efforts to ensure a fully sterile and hygienic production environment and solutions through patented technology.

-Ends-

About Fine Hygienic Holding:

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and MENA’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing. Committed to becoming “the shining star of the Arab FMCG business world,” the Group focuses on wellness, sustainability, pioneering CSR programs, and state-of-the-art production processes.

Fine Hygienic Holding offers a diverse array of award-winning products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions, in addition to its advanced range of personal protective equipment (PPE) and long-lasting germ protection solutions, it also brings Nai natural iced teas and innovative nutritional supplements, Motiva, to the market.

Along with multiple awards over the years, particularly for its products and CSR initiatives, the company was recognized as a Top Employer Middle East 2022 by the prestigious Top Employers Institute in every country it operates.