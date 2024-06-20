LONDON & DUBAI – Financial services group GSB is pleased to announce it has signed a strategic partnership with international cash deposit platform Flagstone International.

The partnership will give clients access to Flagstone’s pioneering deposit platform services - emphasising the value of innovative solutions for wealth management clients.

Jersey-based Flagstone International is revolutionising the way individuals and businesses manage their cash assets by simplifying the process of finding the most competitive savings products.

Offering a web-based platform that connects depositors with licensed deposit-taking institutions, clients can easily browse, compare, and select deposit products from various banks, all in one place.

Inspired by the inefficiencies of traditional banking, Flagstone International aims to provide individuals, businesses and trusts with access to leading market rates, diversified deposit options, and streamlined account management.

Dean Kemble, Chief Commercial Officer at GSB, said: “We are thrilled about this partnership with Flagstone International. Their cutting-edge platform will allow us to provide our clients with unparalleled opportunities to optimise their cash management and achieve their financial goals.

“The difference between the highest and lowest paying deposit rates is significant. Our relationship will provide access for clients to a platform of deposit taking institutions to maximise their cash assets”.

Andrew Thatcher, Chief Executive Officer at Flagstone International said: “We are looking forward to a long and fruitful relationship with GSB and their customers. This strategic partnership exemplifies our commitment to working with the highest quality financial services companies across the globe.

“The Flagstone International platform will allow GSB’s clients to effortlessly instruct the placement of deposits across multiple products, from a variety of investment grade banks, in several jurisdictions around the world. It provides flexibility and convenience whilst also optimising interest income and effectively diversifying clients cash assets.”

Since GSB was founded by Ross and Alison Whatnall in April 2021, the company provides a range of wealth management services to a broad range of clients seeking high-quality, investment, wealth and financial planning based on a strong ethical foundation.

This news follows the recent announcement that GSB has achieved Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp™) status, joining a global community of businesses dedicated to high social and environmental performance standards.

-Ends-

About GSB

GSB is a wealth and financial planning leader dedicated to guiding and navigating clients in the jurisdictions in which we operate. Holding CISI Chartered Firm™ status, GSB specialises in financial planning, wealth management, private banking, finance brokerage, multi-family office services and a capital markets proposition encompassing private equity, venture capital, M&A, pre-listing funding, IPO, corporate finance, corporate advisory and private fundraising. Our holistic approach ensures comprehensive and effective management of our clients' financial lives.

GSB is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the United Arab Emirates and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom.

At GSB, we believe that human prosperity depends on unwavering clarity, consciousness, and commitment to personal, societal, environmental, and financial well-being. We provide opportunities for all stakeholders to grow and prosper through sound, conscious investment strategy and informed intelligence.

As a Certified B Corporation™ (B Corp,™), GSB holds itself to the same high standards expected from our investments, meeting rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

About Flagstone International

As a leading cash deposit platform, Flagstone provides access to multiple deposit accounts – including exclusive and competitive interest rates – from leading global investment-grade banking partners, via a single account.

Flagstone International is part of Flagstone Group Ltd and operates as a separate entity to the UK platform.

www.flagstoneim.com

Media Enquiries

For GSB enquiries please contact Cornerstone Communicate:

Robbie Lawther – robbie.lawther@cornerstonecomms.co.uk

Richard Acworth - richard@cornerstonecomms.co.uk

Ben Larter - ben@cornerstonecomms.co.uk

For Flagstone International enquiries please contact MRM:

Chris Tuite – chris.tuite@mrm-london.com