Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – FIM Partners, a leading asset manager in emerging and frontier markets, is pleased to announce the next phase of its expansion in Saudi Arabia, furthering its commitment to providing top-tier asset management services in the region.

Founded in 2008, FIM Partners has firmly rooted itself as a specialist in emerging markets, managing US$3.4 billion in assets on behalf of institutional clients from North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. With a diverse team of over 45 professionals based in London, Dubai, Riyadh, and Muscat, the firm has consistently delivered superior performance through disciplined and conviction-driven investment strategies.

As part of the next phase of its growth plans, FIM Partners’ Saudi-based arm, FIM Partners KSA has received approval from the Capital Markets Authority to upgrade its license to add operating funds to its business activities, enabling the firm to offer a broader range of investment management services. The move will bring about the hiring of new talent with expertise in both public and private market strategies such as equities, fixed income, private equity and real estate. To accommodate this growth, FIM Partners KSA will take up new offices in the prestigious King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

Mr. Hedi Ben Mlouka, Founder and CEO of FIM Partners, commented on the growth plans, saying, "We are eager to strengthen our presence in Saudi Arabia, a market with immense potential and opportunity. What we are witnessing in Saudi is without a doubt the most powerful and credible economic transformation in Emerging Markets. We are committed to making Saudi central to our regional operations, delivering high calibre services to our clients and supporting the development of a vibrant financial sector, contributing to the Kingdom’s vision for economic diversification and growth. "

FIM Partners' latest initiatives in KSA are a testament to this commitment. With a focus on disciplined investment strategies and a deep understanding of market dynamics, FIM Partners is well-positioned to continue driving significant value for its clients in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

About FIM Partners:

FIM Partners is a leading asset manager founded in 2008, specializing in emerging and frontier markets. With a diverse team of over 45 professionals and offices in London, Dubai, Riyadh, and Muscat, the firm manages US$3.4 billion in assets for institutional clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. FIM Partners is authorized and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority and registered as an investment advisor with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. FIM Partners KSA is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (18193-32). For more information please visit www.fimpartners.com.

The next phase of FIM Partners' expansion plans in Saudi Arabia align with the country's Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce its dependence on oil. The firm's upgraded licensing, talent acquisition efforts, and relocation to a larger office space in KAFD will contribute to the Kingdom's economic transformation goals.