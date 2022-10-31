Women's' entrepreneurship in the spotlight as the latest cohort of Zayed graduates advance their digital marketing ambition under Education for Employment and Zayed University Alumni Department partnership program, supported by Boeing

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Education For Employment (EFE), in partnership with Boeing and Zayed University Alumni Department, has marked the successful graduation of a fifth cohort of aspiring female Emirati entrepreneurs from its acclaimed Digital Marketing Program.

Launched in 2020, with the aim of equipping female graduates with critical digital marketing skills to enable them to enter the e-commerce world and realize their entrepreneurial ambition, the program has upskilled 86 young women to date.

Targeted at fledgling business owners, freelancers, job seekers and future leaders, the 22-hour online course follows an engaging and innovative training curriculum focused on a number of key e-marketing disciplines, including marketing plan development, strategic analysis and development, market research techniques, product or service positioning, competitor analysis, promotional tools and social media strategy.

Commenting on the importance of the program to the UAE, Dima Najim, Managing Director, EFE, said: "We have such a rich vein of young female talent here in the UAE, and the leadership has placed women's empowerment at the tip of the economic vision agenda. In today's increasingly digitalized world, to be able to successfully run a business in a knowledge-centric society and capitalize on online opportunities requires a dynamic 21st-century skillset.

"The graduates accepted onto this program represent a generation of future high achievers, who already have a business or startup, and are eager to take it to the next level. And past graduates have gone on to do great things."

Dr Khalid Al Khazraji, Vice President of Zayed University, remarked: "Our partnership with EFE and Boeing caps long-term objectives of certifying our graduates with the proper training and essential tools needed to venture into the private sector, which in turn complements the strategic national objectives. Youth empowerment is of great significance on the national agenda and is one of our major key performance indicators here at Zayed University."

At Boeing, we are committed to empowering women with the necessary skillsets required to pursue their entrepreneurial ambitions across all aspects of commencing a new business. Applying the ‘digital-first’ mindset is the way forward, and we are proud to be supporting a program aimed at driving success. We congratulate the graduating batch and encourage more alumni students to apply for a program crucial to the start-up ecosystem of the UAE,” said Kuljit Ghata-Aura, President of Boeing Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META).

Asma Hamed, a participant, highlighted, "The training has given me the push and confidence to start my own business. It also gave me all the knowledge and fundamentals one needs to make a business successful, profitable, and ongoing". Asma graduated from university in 2021 and has always wished to open her own business. She launched @pitterbatter online (on Instagram), an online bakery store selling tarts, biscuits, and cookies. She adds, "Innovation and mindset are key elements of a successful business. Discipline and determination are essential, as every business has its ups and downs; therefore, giving up quickly will not lead to success". She was very creative while opening her business as she added, "Innovation is a necessary element, offering the audience a new creative product or service will grab more attention and success to the business. Hence, thinking outside of the box is major". Asma lastly thanks Education For Employment, Zayed University, and Boeing and encourages youth who are keen to open their own business but do not know where to start, by enrolling in EFE's trainings.

About Education For Employment (EFE):

Education For Employment (EFE) is the leading youth employment organization in the Middle East and North Africa with a mandate to transform the future for youth through the dignity of work. Since 2006, locally run EFE affiliates in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Palestine, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, along with support hubs in the USA, Europe, and the UAE, have partnered to link over 150,000 youth with the world of work. The initiative has also supported more than 3,200 businesses by enabling access to the entry-level talent they need to grow Over 55% of EFE's graduates are young women, reflecting EFE's special focus on supporting women's entry into the workforce.

To learn more, please visit www.efe.org

About Boeing:

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners, defense, space and security systems, and service provider of aftermarket support. As America's biggest manufacturing exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing products and tailored services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, advanced information and communication systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

Boeing's relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established a number of offices across the region, first in Riyadh in 1982, then a dedicated Boeing Defense, Space and Security (BDS) office in Abu Dhabi in 1999, a regional headquarters in Dubai in 2005 and a new office in Doha in 2010. In addition, Boeing has field service teams across the region and two distribution centers for airplane spare parts in Dubai.

For further information, please visit: www.boeing-me.com, www.boeing.com, or follow us on Twitter @BoeingMidEast

Zayed University:

Zayed University is a national and regional leader in educational Innovation. Founded in 1998 and proudly bearing the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, this flagship institution has met the President's high expectations. Today, Zayed University has two modern campuses in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that welcome both national and international students.

Zayed University is globally recognized as the leading University in the region for excellence in educational Innovation, research, and student leadership development that serves the changing needs of the nation in economic, social, and cultural advancements

The University offers diverse and internationally recognized undergraduate and graduate programs that provide engaging and inclusive student experiences. Our graduates are prepared to contribute to and promote the social and economic well-being of UAE society and the professions.

The University prepares qualified graduates in an innovative and supportive educational environment who demonstrate academic excellence and leadership skills.

