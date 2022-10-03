Dammam, Saudi Arabia – Fichte and Co Legal, the UAE’s leading law firm, took part in the Saudi Maritime Congress, the leading maritime and logistics event in the Kingdom that was held in Dammam on 28-29 September 2022. The event witnessed the participation of a large number of prominent figures in the maritime sector and internationally renowned exhibitors.

On the first day of the event, Jasmin Fichte, Managing Partner, Fichte & Co Legal, moderated a session titled ‘Ports in Focus: Enabling trade, enhancing port standards and embracing technology.’ During the session, industry experts working in some of the world’s top-ranked ports highlighted the enhancements in their facilities and services that enabled them to optimise port calls and deal with congestions. The panel discussion saw the participation of a power-packed line-up of speakers that included, Abdulaziz Mubarak Al Balooshi, Chief Executive Officer of Fujairah Terminals, Abu Dhabi Ports; Lars Greiner, Associate Partner - Middle East and Africa, HPC Hamburg Port Consulting Gmbh; and Dr. Tarek Shaalan, Industry Advisor Expert, Cargo, Transportation & Logistics EMEA South, SAP.

During the session, panelists discussed the need to apply a commercial mindset in the sector, and touched upon strategies to help the Kingdom develop a healthy and sustainable environment for PPPs (Public-Private Partnerships), which is one of the main objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Jasmin Fichte said: “I am pleased that Fichte & Co participated in the Saudi Maritime Congress, which is the largest gathering of maritime and logistics industry professionals in the Kingdom. It provides an international interactive platform for discussions and exchanging information, experiences, and industry insights on shipping and logistics. I am particularly glad that I had the chance to moderate a panel discussion that featured some of the world’s top-ranked port officials who shared insights on the developments and enhancements in their facilities and services that enabled them to optimise port calls and deal with congestions.”

Fichte added: “As a leading law firm, we understand the critical role the maritime industry plays as one of the most essential sectors in supporting economic diversification. At Fichte & Co, we have some of the most skilled and experienced shipping experts who provide legal consultancy and advice on maritime law, marine insurance, as well as litigation and arbitration, and we are keen on playing a role in the progress of the Kingdom’s maritime sector.”

During the two-day event, Jasmin also participated in a session titled “Managing risk along the supply chain,” during which, she along with her fellow panelists discussed the role of data analytics and advanced digital solutions in accelerating the optimisation of the supply chain optimisation.

The firm was founded in 2005 by Jasmin Fichte, Managing Partner and "Leading Personality" and "Recommended Lawyer" in Legal 500, consistently ranked in Chambers & Partners along with the firm. In the last 17 years, Fichte & Co Legal grew unprecedentedly, becoming one of the largest independent law firms with headquarters in Dubai. Driven by passion, professionalism, and a team of over 25 dedicated local and international lawyers and counsels, Fichte & Co is a force to be reckoned with and the ‘go-to’ firm for legal advice and business support.

