Cairo, Egypt: A myriad of successful outcomes ensued from the cooperative agreement that was signed by Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturer of hygienic paper products, together with Egypt’s renowned NGO, Misr El Kheir Foundation, a year ago to fund and support the foundation’s income-generating and hygiene awareness programs in the governorate of Beni Suef.

To date, the aforementioned agreement has resulted in the establishment of 20 income-generating projects in different fields including handicrafts, food production, clothing and others. These projects were executed to empower female heads of households by offering them technical and administrative assistance and providing them with sustainable incomes.

Furthermore, and as part of the agreement, 21 awareness sessions were conducted, where more than 1,500 women from Beni Suef attended them. These sessions aimed at elevating the hygienic practices and general wellbeing of these women by enhancing awareness on three vital topics: sanitation and disease prevention, precautionary measures against germs including Covid, dealing with children’s psychological stress/ anxiety caused by school closures, and finally the etiquette of communicating with children in a right manner.

Commenting on the outcomes of this fruitful partnership, General Manager and Chief Commercial at FHH Egypt, Ahmed El-Fakharany said “We’re so proud of the great efforts the women have shown over the past year to ensure the success of their projects. At FHH, we truly believe in the indispensability of the private sector's participation in the programs and initiatives pertaining to women’s empowerment”.

He also pointed out that joining hands with Misr El Kheir Foundation to help secure sustainable income opportunities for female breadwinners in the most disadvantaged vicinities of the Beni Suef governorate comes in line with FHH’s relentless endeavor to uphold the underprivileged communities across all the countries in which it operates

On the other hand, Amal Mobadda, Chief Executive Director - Fundraising Sector - Misr El Kheir Foundation, commented: “Our Foundation’s partnership with FHH is deemed as a driving force for creating added value in the underprivileged communities. Meaning, over the past 12 months, we were able to work together to economically empower Beni Suef’s underprivileged female citizens, as well as help them thrive through health-related awareness efforts. Together with Fine, we look forward to elevating the livelihoods of Egyptians across all governorates.”

Additionally, this joint, praiseworthy CSR initiative has spared no effort in proffering incessant support to help irradicate poverty and illiteracy, while improving the standards of living across numerous impoverished neighborhoods.

In short, FHH takes great pride in lending a helping hand to the Egyptian women, in addition to highly treasuring the significant role that these women play in the nation’s growth and prosperity.

