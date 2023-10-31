DUBAI, U.A.E.:- FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, has been awarded ‘Logistics Provider of the Year’ at the Landmarks in Logistics Awards 2023.

The Landmarks in Logistics Awards 2023 celebrate outstanding performers and achievers in the logistics and transportation industry in the Middle East. The winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by a jury panel of industry experts, who impartially assess nominations across various carefully crafted categories. FedEx was commended for its support of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), providing enhanced services and digital solutions for customers, sustainability initiatives, and delivering positive social impacts in the community.

“Being recognized as the ‘Logistics Provider of the Year’ reflects our FedEx team members’ unwavering dedication and resilience. At the heart of our success lies a culture that values innovation, sustainability, and above all, connects people and possibilities. It's this ethos that drives us to support businesses and to provide innovative solutions that connect our customers to the world,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Express Middle East and Africa operations.

Addressing the rising demand for cross-border trade in the Middle East, FedEx launched its Regional Economy services for parcel and freight connectivity via the Middle East Road Network. The company also enhanced its FedEx International Priority® service transit times for quicker access to major markets across the globe.

FedEx is also on a journey to deliver a more sustainable future with a data-first approach. Recently, FedEx introduced the FedEx® Sustainability Insights tool, which allows customers to measure the carbon footprint of their shipments to help improve transparency in their sustainability reporting. The company is also working towards reduced emissions in its operations by working to convert its entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet to zero-tailpipe emission electric vehicles globally by 2040, and has started deploying electric vehicles into its UAE fleet to provide more sustainable service to customers.

Beyond its solutions and sustainable service offerings, FedEx was acknowledged for the progress made in its community outreach. As part of a series of initiatives, FedEx team members across the Middle East and North Africa undertook various community-based activities focusing on sustainability and environmental protection, welfare, and support for the underserved. These include beach clean-ups, trash collection drives, tree planting, and packing a total of 4,800 boxes of essential food items in the UAE and Egypt during Ramadan for the less fortunate.

