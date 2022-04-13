Cairo, Egypt – FedEx has a long history of supporting the communities where its team members live and work. For the month of Ramadan, FedEx team members joined the Egyptian Food Bank in their factory in New Cairo to help sort and pack essential food items in 1,300 Ramadan happiness boxes.

The boxes will be distributed across Egypt by the Egyptian Food Bank.

