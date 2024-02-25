Muscat, Oman – Fisheries Development Oman (FDO) had a successful participation at Gulfood 2024, the premier global food and beverage trade exhibition held in Dubai from February 18th to 23rd. FDO's participation not only underscored its dedication to excellence but also highlighted Oman's prominence in the seafood industry on a global scale.

Gulfood 2024 boasted over 5500 exhibitors, offering attendees access to over 100,000 new products and innovations across eight diverse sectors. With 190 country pavilions, the event provided a platform for experiencing global diversity like never before, attracting over 100,000 visitors.

As Gulfood 2024 comes to a close, FDO and its subsidiaries are geared to harness the momentum garnered from the event, continuing their mission to excel in the global seafood market.

The FDO booth buzzed with excitement as visitors explored the diverse range of offerings, with numerous prospects for future collaborations and business ventures on the horizon. Key highlights of FDO's participation at Gulfood 2024 included opportunities seized by its subsidiaries to explore new markets and avenues for growth, leveraging their expertise and reputation to expand globally.

An added attraction to FDO's exhibition was a series of live cooking sessions featuring fresh Omani seafood, providing visitors with an immersive taste of Oman's rich culinary offerings. These sessions not only captivated attendees but also facilitated potential business expansion opportunities with suppliers and distributors, underscoring FDO's commitment to fostering meaningful industry connections.

FDO's triumphant presence at Gulfood 2024 further solidified its position as a major player in the global fisheries industry. The event showcased Oman's thriving fisheries sector, drawing significant attention from investors and industry professionals alike.

Zakariya, CEO of SIMAK, remarked, "Our participation at Gulfood 2024 has been pivotal in highlighting Oman's seafood industry potential. Through SIMAK, we offer unmatched opportunities for white labeling and cannery services, bolstered by our status as the region's largest cannery. The visitor interest underscores the rising demand for top-quality seafood products."

FDO's dedication to sustainable fishing practices and adherence to international standards were key focal points at the exhibition, resonating strongly with attendees and reinforcing the company's commitment to preserving Oman's marine resources while embracing cutting-edge aquaculture technologies.

About SIMAK

SIMAK is a premier seafood cannery located within the Fishery Zone of the Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZAD), Oman. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation, SIMAK aims to elevate the standards of seafood processing and distribution, catering to discerning consumers worldwide.

About FDO

Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in the fisheries sector, was established to develop this key sector in the Sultanate by investing in profitable projects that could highlight its economic value to investors. FDO seeks to attract investment to local and international opportunities and demonstrate the sector’s profitability and sustainability at a global scale, utilizing the Sultanate’s competitiveness in global markets.

Sustainability holds a crucial position in the business strategy of Fisheries Development Oman. The company strongly emphasizes the responsible use of renewable resources such as biomass and small pelagic to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishing industry. FDO remains dedicated to driving economic development while preserving the environment, in line with its commitment to the community and shareholders.

