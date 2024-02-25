Cairo: As part of its efforts to foster growth and success for local brands in Egypt,"Fawry", the leading company in the field of banking technology and electronic payments signed a strategic cooperation agreement with "LA Market", an exhibition and conference management company.

As the first choice in the electronic payments market, "Fawry" seeks to support women empowerment initiatives within the region, which not only strengthens the business but also landscape.

"Fawry", a company specializing in financial technology solutions, aims through this partnership to bring mutual benefits to both parties and contribute to the overall development of the market within the framework of its commitment to the Egyptian market by contributing to spreading the culture of digital transformation and digitization and providing multiple electronic services to all the various sectors of the country.

Heba El-Awady, Chief Business Officer at Fawry, said: "The agreement highlights the bridging of international and local markets, demonstrating a commitment to creating a global impact while focusing on the specific needs of the Egyptian market."

El-Awady added: "The agreement has a positive impact on the local community by creating opportunities for businesses to thrive, thereby contributing to economic growth."

On the other side, Lydiaa Akram, founder and CEO of LA Market, confirmed that the cooperation helps to promote women's empowerment by incorporating specific initiatives or programs within the partnership.

Akram said: “We are proud to be the ideal partner for "Fawry", the leading company in the field of banking technology and electronic payments".

She added: "we hope to benefit from Fawry's sizeable experience and unique resources in the Egyptian market, and to combine the strengths of both companies to serve our customers better."