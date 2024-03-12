Providing innovative personalized care that prioritizes quality and patient safety, and has achieved global recognition from prestigious organizations within its first year

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, proudly commemorates the Fatima bint Mubarak Center’s first year of pioneering cancer care in the region. Inaugurated in March last year by His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the state-of-the-art center provides access to sophisticated, world-class personalized care for cancer patients in the UAE and region.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center, has attended to over 3,000 new cancer patients in its inaugural year. It recorded over 30,000 clinic visits, 6,000 radiation treatments, 6,500 chemotherapy infusions, and 7,000 imaging studies in its first year. Modeled on Cleveland Clinic’s Taussig Cancer Center— ranked one of the top cancer facilities in the US, the Fatima bint Mubarak Center delivers a multidisciplinary approach to cancer care, from screening and diagnostic testing to advanced radiation treatments and precision cellular therapies. It continues to inspire hope, compassion, and medical excellence throughout a patient’s journey to improve their outcomes and quality of life.

Dr. Stephen Grobmyer, Chair of the Oncology Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi said, “Fatima bint Mubarak Center’s one-year of excellence is not only a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing cancer care in the region, but also a year of collaboration that strengthens our multidisciplinary approach in the fight against cancer. Inspired by the UAE leadership’s vision, our patients and their families are at the heart of everything we do. As cancer continues to impact millions of lives each year, we will continue to not just fight the disease, but also contribute to reshaping the future of medical care, one breakthrough at a time”.

Keeping in line with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s patient-first philosophy, the multidisciplinary oncology team at Fatima bint Mubarak Center’s, renowned for their diverse skill set and specialized knowledge, ensures a comprehensive approach to treatment planning. Tailored to each individual’s history and condition the team's dedication to excellence is demonstrated through continuous efforts to enhance the quality and safety of sustainable healthcare. This steadfast focus has been recognized by the Joint Commission International (JCI) three-year accreditation.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center has also excelled in offering a range of technology-first solutions, including adaptive radiotherapy, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to adapt a patient’s treatment plan in real-time, based on daily changes in the patient’s anatomy. Another offering, radioembolization, TARE-Y90 therapy, a minimally invasive targeted therapy,

uses radioactive particles to destroy cancer cells in the liver, offering patients an improved quality of life and prolonged survival. In addition, early this year the center has introduced High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), a revolutionary non-surgical procedure that offers prostate cancer patients a minimally invasive alternative to care.

The Fatima bint Mubarak Center envisions a future committed to advancing cancer research, education, and providing unparalleled support for patients. The center continues to embrace cutting edge technology such as generative AI, virtual reality and augmented reality, and predictive analytics to increase the accuracy and effectiveness of healthcare interventions, making significant contributions to the global battle against cancer.

