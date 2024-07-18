400 guards mobilised across UAE to protect employees and assets for GMG, Aramex, MIZA Investment, MAG EYE, AZADEA and Al Aan TV

Middle East manned security sector to grow at a CAGR of over 7% to 2028

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has secured a raft of new security contracts, valued at more than AED 25 million, with technology playing a key role in its successful market proposition.

Farnek is currently mobilising an additional 400 guards to fulfill a raft of recent security contract wins from major companies such as GMG, Aramex, Al Aan TV, MAG EYE, AZADEA, NAS 2, MIZA Investments, SAAS Properties, Provis, as well as The Indian and French International Private schools.

One notable contract acquired by Farnek is from multi award-winning Gulf Marketing Group (GMG), a global well-being company which manages leading retail brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, as well as properties, and logistics, employing more than 10,000 people.

Farnek’s scope of work under the two-year contract involves mobilising 160 security personnel, to cover 80 locations across the UAE, in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, RAK and Sharjah. This includes offices, distribution warehouses and retail outlets such as Geant, Sun and Sand and Super Care Pharmacy.

Farnek’s success is indicative of a market sector that is growing exponentially, both in the UAE and regionally. With the expansion in industrial, commercial, and residential real estate, data analysis by Mordor Intelligence has found that the Middle East’s manned security sector will grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.78% to 2028.

According to Markus Oberlin, Farnek CEO, “The report also discovered that government, commercial and residential buildings, are the key categories where demand for manned guards is growing significantly. Many organisations are becoming increasingly aware of the necessity for qualified and highly trained security professionals to avoid disruption, ensuring employees and assets remain safe and secure.”

The recent contract wins were a result of Farnek’s strategy, to focus on innovative, technology-driven and sustainable security solutions, such as Security Plus, a smart mobile application that supports its manned security services.

Developed in-house by smart solutions company HITEK Services, Security Plus is a bespoke app allowing guards to connect from multiple sites so they can be supported via a centralised communication platform.

Through its ‘Rover Observation’ feature, the app captures real time information from customer facilities where security guards are carrying out their regular patrols. In addition, guards can raise incident reports by connecting to HITEK’s CAFMTEK mobility software solution, allowing them to submit data in real time to supervisors and management, who in turn can offer instant instruction and advice.

The application can also identify and document all activities related to onsite security services, which ensures that guards are implementing all contractual commitments while also monitoring and managing any potential risk.

Guards can be contacted through email notifications and alerts, which can direct them to the source of any emergency. Complete incident and patrolling reports can also be downloaded from the company’s web portal.

Furthermore, the app has a simple messaging option to attach images and videos and comes with a checklist to ensure information about incidents and general reports are completed in full, which after review, can be shared with customers.

“Operating in complex facilities, manned security services need to be connected, technically aware, efficient and effective. Monitoring, managing and supporting physical patrols digitally, is essential in today’s market and not only improves transparency and efficiency, it also helps to manage risk, improves the quality of reporting and delivers real-time information, without critical information gaps,” said Javeria Aijaz, managing director of HITEK Services.

However, besides increased technological innovation, Oberlin recognised the essential human element. “A key component of our success, has, is and indeed will continue to be our personalised physical presence. That reassuring human touch, often anticipating and managing potential issues, before they become actual incidents, is still invaluable,” he added.

-Ends-

For more information, log on to www.farnek.com

About Farnek

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent total facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 9,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management and security services across several sectors: Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

About HITEK

HITEK Services is a part of Farnek Group, a leading industry expert with over 40 years of technical expertise and operational experience in Facilities Management, Hospitality, and Technology Infrastructure. Our broad range of intelligent applications is a result of people, processes, and technology empowering our customers with digital, business, and technological transformation. Our solutions are aimed at complementing leaner and more sustainable operational processes that increase productivity and reduce energy consumption.

Any FM Company would like to adapt the power of digitalisation, can contact HITEK Services on info@hitek.ai

Media Contact

STEVEN JONES

Managing Director

E-mail : steven.jones@shamalcomms.com

Office 106, Arjaan Office Tower, Dubai Media City

PO Box 502701 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network