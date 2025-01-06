Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Leading UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company Farnek has launched TRENDZ Events, a dedicated service provider, offering comprehensive FM solutions for large-scale events, aiming to capitalise on the UAE’s growing events and exhibitions sector.

The UAE event management market is estimated to be worth over $12 billion, according to research company, Mordor Intelligence, with CAGR forecasted growth of more than 12% over the next five years.

TRENDZ offers a comprehensive range of event management services, including complete end-to-end management, from initial planning to final execution, which ensures a seamless event experience. Additionally, the company provides highly trained and dedicated staff to efficiently carry out a variety of roles such as security, cleaning, maintenance, hosting, AV technicians and even performing artists, when required.

“Farnek decided to launch a dedicated event solutions company to offer a comprehensive service, from initial planning and preparation, to the final clean up. Of course, no two events are the same, so TRENDZ tailors its services to meet the unique requirements of each event organiser.

“Successful events not only need to be clean and safe, but technical issues can also disrupt even the best laid plans. So, by having maintenance experts onsite, the company can efficiently manage any electrical issues or emergency repairs.” said Markus Oberlin, CEO, Farnek.

“Another essential aspect for many event organisers is sustainability – minimising an event’s impact on the environment. TRENDZ offers carbon neutral event support balancing emissions with strategic carbon offsetting and eco-friendly working practices,” he added.

Moreover, as a part of TRENDZ’s commitment to delivering end-to-end waste management solutions for events, in conjunction with Farnek’s sustainability team, the company has also developed programs that are tailored to the specific requirements of each individual event.

The program covers waste audits and sustainability-aligned waste management plans, guiding and training staff, and vendors, on waste reduction, recycling and composting practices, as well as providing clear guidelines, to ensure proper waste segregation and collection with dedicated onsite teams. Furthermore, TRENDZ uses Farnek’s advanced data gathering and reporting tool WASTEK, to track waste performance.

“This comprehensive approach integrates sustainability, operational efficiency, and seamless waste handling to ensure a successful and environmentally responsible event,” commented Muna Al Nahdi, Director of Sustainability & Consultancy at Farnek.

TRENDZ has already confirmed its first major event cleaning contract with Liwa Village, in partnership with prestigious event management company LINKVIVA. Liwa Village situated 240 km south of Abu Dhabi, in the stunning and remote Al Dhafra region, is a cultural destination renowned for its striking desert landscapes, rich Emirati heritage, and unique festivals.

The three-month contract, which is valued close to one million dirhams, requires TRENDZ to provide trained event cleaning staff, responsible for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene standards across the expansive venue, ensuring an exceptional experience for all visitors.

“Securing this contract for Liwa Village is obviously an exciting and impressive milestone. Given its location and the logistics involved, it will naturally serve as an ideal platform for the company to showcase its expertise and dedication to creating safe, sustainable, and welcoming event environments,” commented Karthik Vijayamani, Managing Director, TRENDZ Events.

