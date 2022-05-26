The celebrated Interior designer is all set to demystify interior design through her very first, in-depth, online workshop.

After gracing countless covers, curating dream homes, and forging a brand synonymous with luxury, leading interior designer Gauri Khan is all set to disrupt the education space with ‘The Designer’s Class.’

Gauri adds to an exclusive list of Celebrity Mentors and Industry experts on the exciting new platform dedicated to tackling traditional design education head on. Giving burgeoning designers, both young and old, an all-access opportunity to learn from the very best in their class.

Known names include, Masaba Gupta, Rhea Kapoor, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla and Tanya Ghavri to name a few.

The course will enable designers of all levels to forge their own signature approach to interior design, drawing inspiration from Gauri Khan’s own, immensely successful, journey, as well as learn the fundamentals, best practices and industry insights from the veteran designer herself.

All captured with unparalleled production values, that anyone can enjoy from a desktop or smart phone.

“The thought of teaching a new breed of up-and-coming designers and helping them connect to the wondrous world of Interior Design brings immense joy to me. As a self taught designer myself, I strongly believe in breaking barriers of tradition and adopting a more open educational model. Art and design should be available to be consumed by all and not just a selected few. Most importantly, I can't wait to share my own 'secret' ingredients that will help them elevate every space from quaint to luxurious." - Gauri Khan

Enrolled students can also expect to learn how to create unique opulent spaces that tell a story, the interplay of color, texture and material, as well as how to creatively play with lighting. Transforming spaces as intimate as homes through to more commercial projects as well.

Samarth Bajaj, founder of The Designers Class said, “We are so excited to have Gauri Khan join our immensely talented pool of instructors. She has worked with celebrated brands and masterfully transformed commercial spaces, therefore, we firmly believe she comes with an immense pool of experience and knowledge that all our students can definitely benefit from.”

Samarth adds “We are proud to have built a premium platform that will add significant value to anyone interested in studying and pursuing design across the globe. Being an online platform, we have the advantage of reaching out to learners across geographical boundaries and our aim is to offer these celebrity driven design master classes to talent in some of the remotest locations of the world, giving them the same experience and opportunities as urban students. As an added bonus, we plan to offer an extensive in person mentorship program as an opportunity to be mentored under the umbrella of our celebrity designers. The opportunity will be open to all ages and applicants from across the globe.”

Gauri Khan’s course launches globally on the May 26, 2022

ABOUT THE DESIGNERS CLASS

The Designer’s Class is the world’s first of its kind digital education platform focused on different verticals of design. Catering to the industry, this premium platform will add significant value to anyone interested in studying and pursuing design the world over. The Designer’s class aim to become the leading design based digital learning platform globally. This distinctive online education disruptor’s mission is to democratize the education system and shake the status quo by being affordable, accessible and current at the same time.

Courses range from comprehensive fashion design, jewelry design, interior design and graphic design to event and wedding décor planning with many more verticals in the pipeline. All these courses are academic and will be taught only by celebrity faculty and the heads of the industry through a series of pre-recorded videos with a certificate provided on completion of the course. Avid learners can look forward to learning design in a fun and efficient manner with learning that can be applied in the real world, be it in their jobs or businesses. The courses will cater to a large segment of learners. Be it students in design schools looking to enhance and create substantial portfolios or those aspiring to enter the industry or senior management employees looking to add new skill sets or even homemakers with a passion and curiosity for design.

To learn more about The Designer’s Class and their lineup of successful celebrity instructors please visit : www.thedesignersclass.com