DUBAI, UAE: Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, is now home to FAME MMA following the company's acquisition of land within the metaverse. As Everdome's partner, FAME MMA will have access to a cutting-edge environment that uses state-of-the-art photo-realistic graphics to leave users wondering about the boundaries between the metaverse and reality.

Set to launch in three phases throughout 2022, Everdome takes users on an immersive journey from Hatta in the UAE to colonize Mars. The platform leverages Metahero's cutting-edge 3D scanning technology and Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 to create a ground-breaking, ultra-immersive experience for all users.

As an Everdome partner and land owner within the metaverse, FAME MMA will have the opportunity to reach fans on an entirely new level. Leveraging Everdome's expertise in building the metaverse, FAME MMA will elevate its engagement levels to take full advantage of the web3 experience.

FAME MMA is the biggest in Europe freak fight federation and a premier combat sports organization that hosts events for celebrities, personalities, top YouTubers, Instagram, Twitch & TikTok superstars and famous professional athletes to fight each other. Founded in 2018, FAME has run 13 large events, with the upcoming FAME MMA 14 event taking place on the 14th of May. The primary concept behind every event is to bring famous idols to an environment that you would not normally see on a daily basis, which is the octagon, to fight in front of thousands of fans in the venue and even more viewers watching the live stream available as Pay-per-view service.

Speaking about the partnership, Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome and Metahero, said: "We're thrilled to welcome FAME MMA into Everdome. The metaverse represents the future of consumer outreach and engagement. FAME MMA is one of the trailblazers taking early advantage of this immense and practically limitless platform."

Krzysztof Rozpara, Co-founder and CEO of FAME MMA said: "As a business we want to be ahead of the curve. Partnering with Everdome and acquiring a land within the metaverse will allow us to provide our community a deeper, more meaningful way to connect with our fight events, while creatively launching group-wide activities including virtual flight events, digital avatars, and digital wearables.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Everdome will deliver a fully immersive web experience - pulling on the talents and vision of renowned concept artists, game creators, 3D designers, Hollywood VFX specialists, urban planning professionals, a development team that has been delivering graphics and effects for more than a decade, and a marketing team that has already found bounds of success in numerous industries.

Everdome's Phase 1 includes the pre-launch phase, set in Hatta, during which users can explore the launch room and learn more about space exploration and the journey to come. Phases 2 and 3 continue the Everdome journey, from mission launch and life aboard the vessel, through to landing and settling on Mars.

Information on partnering with Everdome can be found at https://everdome.io/news/contact-us

-End-

About Everdome

Everdome is creating the most hyper-realistic metaverse. Bringing brands and users together in a digital-life meets real-world experience, all with the purpose of interconnecting the digital and physical worlds seamlessly - ultimately creating the most realistic web3 experience.

For media inquires

Yousef Batter

Senior Account Manager

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Yousef.batter@hkstrategies.com