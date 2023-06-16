Ras Al Khaimah: Fala Group, a leading multinational family business, celebrated a decade of successful operations and accelerated growth in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

Founded in 1997 by Ihsan Kerbaj, Fala Group started its business journey in the UAE and swiftly expanded across Syria and Canada. Over the past decade, Fala Group's operations in Ras Al Khaimah, supported by its strong leadership and robust operational strategies, have witnessed exceptional growth.

In 2012, Fala Group set up with RAKEZ and made a strategic investment of over AED 200 million in a 40,000 m2 facility in Al Ghail. Within a few years, the Group developed an asphalt plant, labour accommodations, offices, and a large fleet of trucks and heavy equipment, including a full in-house garage for their maintenance.

This strategic location allowed Fala Group to significantly expand its operations and competitiveness across the northern emirates. Since 2012, Fala Group's infrastructure division’s workforce has doubled to nearly 2,000 employees across the UAE alone, successfully contributing to some mega projects such as the extension of Emirates Road, Mebreh mountain road, Yabsa truck Road, and the upgrading of Etihad Road.

Fala’s Chairman, reflected on his company’s journey, “I landed in the UAE in 1982 with just AED 50 in my pocket, and a dream to build my own company one day. Through honesty, pure clean intentions, hard work, and consistency, we have grown beyond what I could have imagined. This is the ethos that drives Fala Group today.” Kerbaj added, “As we celebrate this milestone, we also acknowledge and appreciate RAKEZ's unwavering support since 2012. We are eager to strengthen this relationship further in the pursuit of new growth opportunities and operational excellence.”

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “We have watched Fala Group grow, innovate, and succeed, consistently over the years proving their commitment to excellence and driving significant development in the region. Their story inspires and sets a benchmark for the other players in our industrial ecosystem. We at RAKEZ are proud to be a part of their journey and are looking forward to supporting their continued progress in the years to come. We are certain that with their remarkable business acumen, Fala Group will continue to bring value to Ras Al Khaimah and the wider UAE.”

Fala Group currently operates in a wide array of sectors, including construction, asphalt plant, real estate, agriculture, education, food and beverage, medical trading, cold storage facility, e-commerce, plastic industries, fencing factory, and building materials and demolition. In the coming years, the company plans to further invest in Ras Al Khaimah, diversify its business portfolio, and capitalise on promising growth opportunities.

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

RAKEZ is a powerhouse business and industrial hub established by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. It currently hosts over 18,000 companies coming from over 100+ countries and operating in more than 50 industries.

RAKEZ offers entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and manufacturers a wide-range of solutions, including free zone and non-free zone licences, customisable facilities, and first-class services provided in a one-stop shop. Furthermore, RAKEZ has specialised zones that are tailored to specific needs of investors: Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Business Zones for commercial and service companies; Al Ghail, Al Hamra and Al Hulaila Industrial Zones for manufacturers and industrialists; and an Academic Zone for educational providers.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

About FALA Group:

FALA Group has been in business since 1997 and operates in a variety of industries including medical trading, education, food and beverage, e-commerce, real estate, agriculture, building materials, plastic industries, maintenance & demolition, hoarding factory, and our well-known infrastructure division.



Fala Group and has made a significant impact in the United Arab Emirates as a major road & infrastructure company with branches in Ras Al Khaimah (RAKEZ), Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman. Our general contracting operations have contributed to the development and transformation of the city's infrastructure over the last decade, leaving a significant mark on its landscape, placing us as the #1 top contractor in RAK, and one of the top contractors in the country.



For more info, you may please contact us at 04 263 5553, or visit our website.