Dubai: Leading sustainability focused developer Fakhruddin Properties today broke ground on its newest residential project, Treppan Tower, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Dubai. A flagship Treppan Living branded development, the striking 32-storey tower is a visual icon of modern architecture complemented by the latest advancements in sustainability-led living.

Home to 264 contemporary one- and two-bedroom apartments, and limited number of stunning three-bedroom sky villas, units range in size from 479 to 2,916-square feet and occupy 25 residential floors. A further two floors (1st and 16th) will be dedicated to revolutionary and wellness-focused lifestyle amenities including Zen inspired landscaping, with five podium parking levels.

One of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential hubs, Jumeirah Village Triangle was selected for the introduction of Treppan Living’s unique blend of sustainability, smart technology, and lifestyle-focused amenities due to its alignment with Fakhruddin Properties’ vision to deliver wellness-forward communities in emerging, high-potential locations. This is supported by convenient connectivity and strategic access to major highways, as well as the community’s peaceful low-density environment, with sustained demand from families and investors.

Tower residents will benefit from AI-enabled smart home automation technology capable of detecting unnecessary lighting or air-conditioning usage, with inbuilt demand-control functionality designed to effectively regulate and manage energy consumption. Homeowners and tenants will also breathe easier, thanks to pure indoor air quality levels delivered via Fakhruddin Properties’ proprietary Smart Air Handling Unit (SAHU) system; and have on-tap access to hydrogenated, ionised, organically mineralised alkaline drinking water.

The Greenhouse Café will be the heart of the community for residents. Conventional air-conditioning replaced by radiant cooling technology and the run-off water recycled for irrigation use in the onsite hydroponics garden make this place one of a kind. A refill station for everyday household product essentials will also be located within the café with the goal of reducing/eliminating single use plastics purchase. To reduce landfill waste by 90%, Fakhruddin Properties will provide residents with color-coded, barcode-enabled bags for easy sorting into wet, dry, and reject bins. The building's system is set up for comprehensive composting and recycling.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yousuf Fakhruddin, CEO and Managing Partner of Fakhruddin Properties, said: "A next-generation, wellness-centric branded residence designed for the future of urban living, today’s Treppan Tower groundbreaking signals the next phase of our commitment to building transformational wellness-integrated communities in Dubai and collectively address carbon footprint reduction goals across our portfolio. Together with our upcoming duo of luxury residential projects set to bring signature Fakhruddin innovation to future communities within the Dubai Islands cluster, this further strengthens our substantial portfolio to include a growing number of existing and under-development residential destinations.”

“As a highly decorated pioneer in the sustainability development space in the UAE, with 11 awards recognising eco-friendly innovations implemented across various projects, and a total of 18 accolades spanning sustainability, innovation, technology, brand, leadership and design, Fakhruddin Properties is truly walking the talk for each new project - from drawing board to physical reality - with the delivery of liveable, environmentally-conscious developments that align with Dubai and the UAE Government’s long-term sustainability vision.”

This builds on the April 2025 establishment of the Real Estate Alliance, a Dubai Land Department (DLD) strategic initiative that brings together a quartet of leading developers, including Fakhruddin Properties, through enhanced collaboration and partnership between public and private sector entities in support of long-term real estate market growth.

About Fakhruddin Properties

Established in 2002, Fakhruddin Properties is a leading UAE-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over five decades. Guided by innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation, the company develops world-class residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across the UAE, UK, and Africa. Fakhruddin Properties is renowned for its integrated, end-to-end real estate solutions, in-house facilities management, and commitment to green building practices, wellness, and smart living. Flagship brands include Treppan Living, recognized for their contribution to sustainable urban living.

About Treppan Living

Treppan Living is a contemporary lifestyle brand by Fakhruddin Properties, offering thoughtfully designed, wellness-centric homes that blend sustainable living with modern comforts. With a strong emphasis on sustainable solutions, biophilic architecture, smart technology, AI integrations, specialized water features, and energy-efficient solutions; Treppan Living redefines urban residential experiences for modern families and global citizens. Every Treppan Living branded residence is designed to promote wellbeing, reduce environmental impact, and elevate everyday life.

