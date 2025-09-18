Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai, part of Fakeeh Health UAE, has been recognized in Newsweek’s prestigious World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026 ranking, a global list highlighting 350 of the most advanced hospitals across 30 countries.

This recognition underscores Fakeeh University Hospital’s leadership in digital transformation and its commitment to redefining the future of healthcare through artificial intelligence, automation, robotic surgery, and advanced digital platforms. FUH was awarded the highest three-ribbon distinction — above 90% with nine areas of digital innovation covered.

A Global Transformation

Smart hospitals are redefining the future of medicine by using artificial intelligence, automation, and digital integration to transform patient care, streamline efficiency, and improve outcomes. With the global smart hospital market valued at USD 72.24 billion and projected to reach USD 177.61 billion by 2030, inclusion in Newsweek’s ranking positions Fakeeh University Hospital Dubai at the center of this global transformation.

CEO Quote

Dr. Mohaymen Abdelghany, Group CEO & Board Member – Fakeeh Health, and CEO – Fakeeh University Hospital, said:

“Being recognized by Newsweek among the World’s Best Smart Hospitals — and achieving the top three-ribbon distinction — is a landmark achievement for Fakeeh University Hospital and for the UAE’s vision of leading the future of healthcare. At Fakeeh Health UAE, we have built a model where artificial intelligence, automation, and digital solutions are seamlessly integrated into every layer of patient care. FUH is proud to be featured in this ranking alongside leading hospitals such as Mayo Clinic – Rochester, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Sheba Medical Center, Karolinska Universitetssjukhuset, and Aarhus Universitetshospital. This reflects how FUH is helping to lead the way in innovation and systemic transformation that will shape the future of patient care. This recognition strengthens our responsibility to set new global benchmarks where precision, safety, and compassion define the future of medicine.”

About Fakeeh University Hospital

Located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Fakeeh University Hospital is a pioneering smart hospital that combines academic excellence, advanced medical expertise, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure. FUH is part of Fakeeh Health UAE, and with a mission to transform patient care through innovation, compassion, and education, the hospital continues to raise the bar for healthcare standards in the UAE and beyond.

