Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, renowned for its commitment to unparalleled hospitality, is delighted to have participated in a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at giving back during the holy month of Ramadan. This initiative encompassed all three esteemed Fairmont properties - Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road, Ajman, and Fujairah - with multiple departments across the hotels actively involved.

The holy month of Ramadan coincides with a time of giving and Fairmont Hotels have adopted a compassionate approach through a corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign focused on giving back. Collaborating with 'The Giving Family', Fairmont Hotels spearheaded a multi-property initiative aimed at providing meals to a labor camp in Dubai. On Sunday 24th March, a dedicated group of staff volunteers from Fairmont Hotels and Resorts prepared, packed and hand delivered 500 meals to a labor camp in Al Quoz, exemplifying the spirit of giving and solidarity within the community.

Joseph Nassoura, General Manager of Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road, expressed his profound appreciation for the opportunity to engage in this meaningful CSR initiative during Ramadan, stating, "Iftar for Labors embodies the spirit of Ramadan and we are extremely proud of our hotel teams, as they unite to give back and recognize the important members of our community”. Elias Chakhtoura Cluster General Manager of Fairmont Ajman and Fujairah echoes this sentiment, affirming the pleasure of giving back to the community, commenting, "We feel that engaging our community is extremely important not only during the holy month of Ramadan but year round. We hope that this will be the start of many future initiatives that the team at Fairmont Hotels and Resorts will be involved in and look forward to being able to share future initiatives like this”.

Founded by three UAE expatriates. The Giving Family is dedicated to giving back to society by providing meals to laborers in need. With a track record of collaboration with reputable organizations, The Giving Family has established itself as a trusted partner in philanthropy. During Ramadan, Fairmont Hotels was honored to join forces with The Giving Family to extend its commitment to corporate social responsibility. Sabrina Rabhi, Co-Founder of The Giving Family, comments on this meaningful partnership, mentioning, “The Giving Family has been delighted to partner with the esteemed Fairmont Hotels and Resorts brand. Our commitment to community engagement and philanthropy is at the core of our ethos, and we deeply appreciate collaborating with companies that share these values. In our pursuit to create an inclusive world where no one is left behind, finding brands that align with this vision is paramount. Together, we aim to foster positive change and make a meaningful impact on society”.

Fairmont Hotels prioritizes corporate social responsibility (CSR), integrating this into aspects of hotel operations. These efforts reflect the hotel's dedication to making a positive impact on society and upholding one of its core values of enriching communities.

About Fairmont Dubai:

Fairmont Dubai Sheikh Zayed Road stands as an iconic masterpiece in the heart of Dubai, amidst the vibrant energy of the city and the allure of the Middle East's premier shopping destination. Located just moments away from The Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa, and the mesmerizing Dubai Fountains, our prime location offers unparalleled convenience to the world's largest shopping center and the tallest man-made structure in the world. This 34-story architectural marvel is a celebration of Arabian heritage, modeled after the elegant wind towers (barajeel). Within its walls, the hotel boasts 394 meticulously designed guestrooms and suites, each a sanctuary of comfort and luxury providing unique views overlooking the Museum of Future and Dubai Frame. Fairmont Dubai offers a spa, covering 40,000 square feet of leisure facilities featuring a Health Club and two rooftop swimming pools, while contemporary dining and entertainment venues promise an unforgettable gastronomic journey. Fairmont Dubai features eight distinctive dining outlets, each offering a unique culinary experience. Discover the vibrant Mediterranean spirit at Opa, savor the playful yet sophisticated ambiance of Bagatelle, and immerse yourself in a sensory journey at The Theater, where dining becomes an art form. Indulge in authentic Italian flavors at Bistrot Novanta, relish international delicacies at The Lobby Diner, or embark on a Lebanese gastronomic adventure at Yeldizlar. Cascades offers a delightful all day dining experience, while Trophy Room invites you into an upscale sports bar atmosphere. ICY Dubai offers the most exciting nightlife experience for guests and walk-in guests. Our strategic location extends beyond mere proximity. The property is directly connected to the metro system, ensuring seamless travel across the city, and is linked to the Dubai World Trade Centre's convention and exhibition areas through a covered, air-conditioned bridge. This strategic connection enhances the experience for business travelers, providing effortless access to key corporate hubs. The hotel’s meeting venues include flexible meeting rooms with dedicated boardrooms. Designed to host executive meetings for 4 people or a professional conference for up to 200 people, we make certain everything you need is at your fingertips. We redefine luxury through unique architecture, expressive decor, and exceptional service.

About Fairmont Ajman:

Nestled along the seashore, Fairmont Ajman offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and mesmerizing sunsets. Experience a world of unparalleled luxury and grandeur. Our resort is a masterpiece of grand architecture and locally inspired designs, exuding opulence and elegance at every turn. Step into a realm where timeless elegance meets contemporary comforts, offering a cocoon of luxury and tranquility. With its idyllic location, Fairmont Ajman is just a short 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and minutes away from the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Al Zorah Golf Club, Al Zorah Nature Reserve - an undisturbed natural mangrove home to more than 60 species of birds. Combining a classic style with modern, comfortable décor, all rooms and suites, including the double-storey penthouse suite, offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. When it comes to the culinary experience, the hotel features seven sumptuous restaurants including the signature Turkish restaurant; Kiyi with its traditional Ottoman-era interior fit-out and the all-day dining restaurant Spectrum. Our dedicated team is committed to providing an engaging and welcoming atmosphere, making every guest feel like a part of our extended family. We pride ourselves on our warm hospitality, ensuring your stay is not just comfortable but truly exceptional. Your happiness and satisfaction are our top priorities.

About Fairmont Fujairah:

Discover the epitome of luxury and grandeur at Fairmont Fujairah, nestled against the stunning backdrop of the Al Hajar Mountains and offering unparalleled views of the seashore and captivating sunsets. Our resort is a haven of relaxation, seamlessly blending modern luxury with Arabesque art-inspired design, ensuring an unrivaled presence among the coastal retreats of the UAE. Spanning over 2,600 sq. m., Lava Beach Club features 840 sq. m. free-form pool tiled to represent flowing lava in vivid hues of orange and yellow. Presenting a uniquely inspired portfolio of six outlets, each one invites its guests to experience something a little different, especially the hotel’s signature restaurant – The Copper Lobster; boasting the freshest seafood as well as catch-of-the-day dishes in a gastro bar setting. A modern interpretation of luxury infused with Arabesque design and furnishings, each room and suite is fitted with a private al fresco balcony where you can take in views of the ocean or the marina. Embrace the heartwarming atmosphere of our resort, where the essence of culture meets the modern amenities of a world-class hotel. Our commitment to well-being is reflected in every detail, from our luxurious accommodations, each adorned with Arabesque touches, to our all-inclusive activities and experiences.

About Fairmont Hotels:

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,500 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

Fairmont.com | all.accor.com | group.accor.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Meghan Lane

Empyre Communications

E: meghan@empyrecommunications.com