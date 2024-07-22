Dubai, United Arab Emirates — As the world gears up for the Paris Olympics, Fairmont Doha invites locals and residents to embrace the Olympic spirit with Pillar Wellbeing. This pioneering partnership, a global first for the Fairmont brand, provides a unique opportunity to train, nourish, and recover like an Olympian. Pillar Wellbeing celebrates health and vitality with exclusive memberships and world-class facilities designed to help everyone achieve their best.

MOVEMENT: TRAIN LIKE AN OLYMPIAN

Pillar Wellbeing is thrilled to introduce the expansion of our gym, now spanning an impressive 3700 square meters with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. The cutting-edge facilities feature a 24-meter indoor swimming pool and a high-tech app for personalized training programs. With dedicated personal trainers, every workout at Pillar Wellbeing embodies the spirit of Olympic athletes.

The first physical location is centred around Pillar Wellbeing's three core pillars of human well-being: Movement, Nutrition, and Recovery. Each principle caters to the needs of modern high-performing individuals, promoting wellness wherever they may be. Pillar's fundamental beliefs in preventive health and personal optimisation enable us to monitor health and performance metrics, guiding guests towards improved health and happiness.

NUTRITION: FUEL LIKE A CHAMPION

Through collaboration with Pillar Kitchen, guests have access to a range of healthy food and drink options that complement their fitness journey. From nourishing meals to revitalising beverages, every culinary creation is crafted to support guests' nutritional needs and enhance their overall well-being. Executive Chef Mussa Fati embraces locally sourced, sustainable dishes to highlight the well-being of each member.

RECOVERY: RELAX LIKE AN OLYMPIAN

Recovery is as important as training, and Pillar Wellbeing invites sports enthusiasts to experience its comprehensive recovery facilities. Participants can enjoy relaxing yoga and take advantage of amenities such as the sauna, ice bath, vitality pool, and hyperguns, all designed to ensure optimal recovery and rejuvenation.

FAIRMONT DOHA AND PILLAR WELLBEING: A PERFECT PARTNERSHIP

Fairmont Doha is home to Pillar Wellbeing, which offers state-of-the-art gym facilities designed to elevate the wellness experience. Guests can immerse themselves in the spinning studio, enjoy the climbing wall, take a refreshing dip in the expansive indoor pool, or participate in classes in the spacious movement studio, all while enjoying the stunning Gulf vistas.

EXCLUSIVE MEMBERSHIP

At Pillar Wellbeing, we are more than just a fitness destination. We are a vibrant hub that fosters connections and community among like-minded individuals by providing unparalleled facilities.

Pillar Wellbeing presents exclusive memberships with a host of unparalleled benefits starting from QAR 15,000. Members have full access to a wide range of amenities, including day passes, personalized training sessions, rejuvenating massages, invigorating aqua training sessions, and exclusive offers at the hotel’s restaurants and spa.

For more information and inquiries, please contact spa.fairmontdoha@accor.com or call +974 40307200.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact Brazen MENA:

E: FairmontDoha@brazenmena.com

ABOUT FAIRMONT

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services, and experiences.

fairmont.com| all.accor.com | group.accor.com