AMMAN – Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Fairmont Amman recognized as the #10 in Hotels in the Middle East.

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

Nestled in the heart of Amman, Fairmont Amman offers a unique blend of luxury, culture, and natural beauty. The dedicated team has worked tirelessly to create an atmosphere that showcases the rich heritage of Jordan while providing modern amenities and unparalleled hospitality.

“This recognition reflects our commitment to excellence, exceptional service, and an unforgettable guest experience. We are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from Condé Nast Traveler," said Elias J. Moukarzel, General Manager of Fairmont Amman. "This award is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team. We strive to create memorable experiences for our guests, and we are grateful for their support."

The Readers’ Choice Awards are determined by thousands of travelers who share their experiences and insights, making this accolade particularly meaningful. Fairmont Amman was recognized for its stunning accommodations, exceptional dining options, and world-class spa services, all set against the backdrop of Jordan's breathtaking landscapes.

“As we celebrate this achievement, we remain committed to enhancing our offerings and ensuring we make special happen for every guest. We invite travelers from around the world to experience the luxury and hospitality that has earned us this distinguished recognition.” added Moukarzel.

Fairmont Amman is a 5-star hotel where Jordanian hospitality meets the ultimate modern-day luxury. Its prestigious address is at the heart of the capital city Amman close to major companies and diplomatic areas, making it an outstanding choice for Jordan business and leisure travelers alike. The spacious rooms, suites and Fairmont Gold ‘hotel-within-a-hotel’ all offer outstanding comfort and views over the city rooftops to the Amman hills. The hotel’s dining journey with inspired menus satisfy any craving from Levantine to Asian and an authentic European steakhouse. A tranquil retreat from city bustle, Fairmont Spa is the wellness sanctuary with swimming pools, treatment rooms, a water plunge pool & salt saunas. The hotel also features a fitness center & an outdoor pool with panoramic views over Amman.

The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

Fairmont Amman

Fairmont Amman is a five-star luxury hotel located in one of Amman’s most prestigious addresses - the 5th circle - and is strategically structured within a short distance from the city’s financial and commercial districts and a 30-minute drive from Queen Alia International Airport. The hotel welcomes guests in its 316 contemporary suites and rooms combining elegance, decor and modern in-room amenities. Home to 7 exceptional food and beverage venues, each outlet offers a unique atmosphere and dining experience with culinary creations from around the world. Fairmont Amman features the award-winning spa brand Fairmont Spa which offers a luxurious journey in its 6 treatment rooms, Dead Sea mud room, vitality pools and wet facilities along with the adjacent Fairmont Health Club – fully equipped with up-to-date fitness gear. A winner of several awards and accolades including best hotel restaurant, luxury hotel and spa, Fairmont Amman’s flagship property is where Jordanian hospitality meets modern-day luxury.

