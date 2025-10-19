AMMAN – Fairmont Amman, part of Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, is proud to announce it has been awarded one MICHELIN Key in the first-ever global MICHELIN Guide Hotel Selection — a new international benchmark celebrating the world’s most exceptional hotels.

This distinction places Fairmont Amman among a select group of properties recognized by MICHELIN Inspectors for delivering an extraordinary hospitality experience, evaluated through the same rigor and integrity that made the MICHELIN Stars the ultimate symbol of gastronomic excellence.

Set within the heart of Amman, Fairmont Amman is where Jordanian hospitality meets the ultimate modern-day luxury. With its spacious suites, upscale culinary journey and distinguished service, the social epicenter turns moments into special memories.

“Fairmont Amman is proud to be recognized with one MICHELIN key – a celebration of our journey, our people, and our purpose. This milestone reflects the passion and precision of our team, united in delivering heartfelt service and unforgettable experiences. Standing at the crossroads of Jordanian heritage and global excellence, we remain committed to elevating hospitality and showcasing the very best Jordan to the world.” commented Nikolaos Kaloudis, Hotel Manager.

The MICHELIN Key Selection represents a significant evolution for the MICHELIN Guide, which now honors not only restaurants but also hotels that redefine the art of travel. Each Key is awarded following independent evaluations by MICHELIN Inspectors, based on five universal criteria: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, personality and character, value for the experience, and contribution to the local destination.

One MICHELIN Key signifies a very special stay — A true gem with personality. Service always goes the extra mile, and the hotel provides much more than others in its price range.

signifies a — A true gem with personality. Service always goes the extra mile, and the hotel provides much more than others in its price range. Two MICHELIN Keys celebrate an exceptional stay — A hotel that's unique in every way, where a memorable experience is always a guarantee. A hotel of character and charm, run with obvious pride and considerable care.

celebrate an — A hotel that's unique in every way, where a memorable experience is always a guarantee. A hotel of character and charm, run with obvious pride and considerable care. Three MICHELIN Keys honor an extraordinary stay — The ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance. It is one of the world's most remarkable and extraordinary stays and a destination for the trip of a lifetime.

With this recognition, Fairmont Amman joins a global community of over 7,000 distinguished hotels featured in the MICHELIN Guide’s newly launched integrated platform, offering travelers seamless access to book and experience the world’s most remarkable stays.

About Fairmont Amman

Fairmont Amman is a five-star luxury hotel located in one of Amman’s most prestigious addresses - the 5th circle - and is strategically structured within a short distance from the city’s financial and commercial districts and a 30-minute drive from Queen Alia International Airport. The hotel welcomes guests in its 316 contemporary suites and rooms combining elegance, decor and modern in-room amenities. Home to 7 exceptional food and beverage venues, each outlet offers a unique atmosphere and dining experience with culinary creations from around the world. Fairmont Amman features the award-winning spa brand Fairmont Spa which offers a luxurious journey in its 6 treatment rooms, Dead Sea mud room, vitality pools and wet facilities along with the adjacent Fairmont Health Club – fully equipped with up-to-date fitness gear. A winner of several awards and accolades including best hotel restaurant, luxury hotel and spa, Fairmont Amman’s flagship property is where Jordanian hospitality meets modern-day luxury.

fairmont.com/amman

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 90 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

fairmont.com | all.accor.com

For further information, please contact:

Dareen Nassar

Marketing Manager

Fairmont Amman

dareen.nassar@fairmont.com