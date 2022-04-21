AJMAN - Padel tennis, a cross between tennis and squash, is the fastest growing sport and increasing in popularity across the country. Fairmont Ajman Beach Resort has launched a brand-new two Padel Courts, bringing the new wellness sport to Ajman; a move that is sure to bring a smile to the faces of fans of the popular hybrid sport.

As everywhere, Padel Tennis is riding a wave of popularity in the, UAE, with the sport’s appeal transcending die-hard enthusiasts to capture the interest of people who otherwise largely keep away from sporting activities but find themselves drawn to Padel because it is just such a fun and easy-to-play sport, and an extremely sociable.

Located within the right side of the resort next to the Pearl Garden, the panoramic outdoor green-turfed Padel Courts set in area of 800 square metres; each court is a standard size of 20 meter x 10 meter.

It is offering members and non-members a fantastic fitness facility, perfect for those who love a bit of competition whilst getting fit.. The exciting new attraction offers players the benefit of the various facilities of changing rooms, lockers, Wifi, restaurants, snack bar, kids playground and free parking, ensuring affordable and accessible sport for everyone.

"At Fairmont Ajman, we take pride in being a true family resort, with an array of facilities and activities. We follow trends and constantly enhance our recreational inventory to create the best possible experience for our guests. With many UAE residents planning staycations this summer instead of international travel, we are confident those visiting our resort will have a memorable stay” said Ahmed Gaafar, Director of Operations, Acting General Manager, of Fairmont Ajman.

After much anticipation, it is now open and welcoming visitors. The court is available to book on hourly basis, from 7:00am until 22:00 pm, bookable. For further information, including opening hours and how to book, download the Playtomic app or Call +9716 7015506.

About Fairmont Ajman

With its idyllic location, Fairmont Ajman is just a short 30-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and minutes away from the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Al Zorah Golf Club, Al Zorah Nature Reserve - an undisturbed natural mangrove home to more than 60 species of birds. Combining a classic style with modern, comfortable décor, all rooms and suites, including the double-storey penthouse suite, offer stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. When it comes to the culinary experience, the hotel features seven sumptuous restaurants including the signature Italian restaurant Gioia and the all-day dining restaurant Spectrum.

About Fairmont

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where the intimate equally coexists with the infinite – an unrivaled portfolio of more than 80 extraordinary hotels where grand moments of life, heartfelt pleasures and personal milestones are celebrated and remembered long after any visit. Since 1907, Fairmont has created magnificent, meaningful and unforgettable hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of its destinations – places such as The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs in Canada, Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai, and Fairmont The Palm in Dubai. Famous for its engaging service, awe-inspiring public spaces, locally inspired cuisine, and iconic bars and lounges, Fairmont also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,200 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

