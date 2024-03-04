Cairo : First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, unveiled the opening of its newest branches located in Banha City, Qalyubiyya Governorate. The inaugural event marks the opening of the bank’s 65th branch, underscoring its dedication to enhancing its network and advancing geographical reach. The expansion aligns with the bank’s overarching strategy aimed to strengthen local presence and offer innovative solutions relevant to the local community.

Situated strategically in the central district of Banha City, the new branch occupies a pivotal position within Egypt's transportation network. Banha City serves as a crucial junction for railways heading north from Cairo and hosts a substantial population. This expansion by FABMISR reinforces the bank's role as a trusted partner in fostering economic growth and sustainable development in Egypt.

On this occasion, Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of FABMISR, stated: “The inauguration of our new branch in Banha underscores our steadfast commitment to implementing strategic geographical expansion across various governorates. Through this addition, we aim to enhance our footprint in Qalyubiyya Governorate by providing a diverse and comprehensive array of banking services. Such endeavors align closely with our unwavering dedication to delivering services of the utmost caliber. This branch stands as a testament to our position as a pioneering financial institution in the Egyptian market, catering to the diverse needs of both our individual and corporate clientele.”

The inauguration of the new branch in Banha marks a significant strategic milestone for FABMISR. This step is part of the bank’s expansion plan to facilitate integrated banking services across governorates.

ABOUT FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 65 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit www.fabmisr.com.eg/en.