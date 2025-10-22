Net profit up 21% yoy to AED 5.39 billion in Q3’25

Total assets up 14% ytd to AED 1.38 trillion

RoTE at 20% is firmly above medium-term guidance

Abu Dhabi: First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) the UAE’s global bank and one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions today announced a record Group net profit of AED 16.02 billion for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, representing a 24% yoy increase, while Profit Before Tax grew 26% yoy to AED 19.25 billion in 9M’25. Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) stood at 20%, remaining well above the Bank’s medium-term guidance.

FAB’s performance for the period was driven by strong execution throughout the franchise, delivering double-digit growth across all business divisions. This was driven by strong momentum in client activity, diversified revenue streams, and expanding contributions from strategic trade corridors.

Operating income rose 16% yoy to AED 27.65 billion, supported by sustained client activity during 9M’25. Net interest income rose 2% yoy to AED 14.96 billion, reflecting healthy volume growth. Non-interest income surged 37% yoy to AED 12.7 billion, accounting for 46% of Group revenue, supported by a 23% yoy rise in fees and commissions and a 45% yoy increase in FX and investment income.

On the balance sheet, loans and advances grew 13% ytd to AED 596 billion driven by strong broad-based demand and robust momentum in trade-linked financing and corridor activity. Customer deposits increased 8% to AED 848 billion, reflecting continued client confidence and liquidity inflows.

Total assets reached AED 1.38 trillion, up 14% ytd. Asset quality remained solid, supported by a prudent risk profile, while capital and liquidity buffers stayed comfortably above regulatory requirements. CET1 stood at 13.7% and LCR at 158% as of September-end 2025. FAB continues to hold one of the strongest combined credit ratings in the region (AA- or equivalent), displaying its solid capital position, balance sheet strength, and disciplined execution.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said: “FAB delivered record results in the first nine months of 2025, with Group revenue of AED 27.65 billion and net profit over AED 16 billion, up 16% and 24% year-on-year, respectively, reflecting strong momentum throughout the year. Return on Tangible Equity stood at 20%, well above our medium-term target.

Across the franchise, we continued to deliver on our priorities, deepening client relationships, diversifying revenue streams, and deploying capital efficiently to drive sustainable growth and returns. We also enhanced our international footprint and deepened our position as a trusted banking partner in global trade and investment flows. As we advance our strategic expansion in Europe, Turkey, Nigeria, and open a new branch in India, we continue to strengthen FAB’s role as the leading corridor bank across key geographies.

Our AI adoption journey is advancing rapidly, generating measurable impact across the Group and reinforcing FAB’s leadership at the forefront of intelligence-driven innovation. By integrating advanced technologies across our operations, we are redefining how we serve our clients, driving efficiency, agility, and long-term value.

FAB remains strongly positioned to capitalise on both global trade flows and the UAE’s expanding economic landscape and diversification agenda. We remain focused on delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders and connecting our clients seamlessly to growth opportunities as the UAE’s global bank.

We enter the final quarter of 2025 with solid momentum, a resilient balance sheet, and firm confidence in our ability to sustain strong performance and deliver consistent returns into 2026 and beyond.”

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, added: “FAB’s third-quarter performance marked another strong set of results, with net profit up 21% year-on-year to AED 5.39 billion. We remained fully engaged in supporting our clients across all segments, maintaining strong momentum in lending, transaction volumes, and deposit flows. Client flow activity also remained healthy in a period of moderate market volatility compared to the second quarter of 2025.

All business divisions delivered record revenue, driven by effective balance sheet deployment and growth in fee-based businesses supporting an enhanced revenue mix, while interest margins remained resilient.

Our capital and liquidity position remain comfortably above regulatory requirements, with a CET1 ratio of 13.7% and LCR of 158%, enabling us to pursue our strategic priorities from a position of strength. We continued to diversify funding sources and advance our innovation agenda, executing landmark transactions including our inaugural Blue Bond, the first of its kind from a GCC bank, and our first Low Carbon Energy Bond, at the tightest spread of any other bank in the CEEMEA region.”

Key 9M’25 Highlights

Double-digit revenue growth across all divisions reflects sustained business momentum and deeper client engagement:

Investment Banking & Markets delivered robust revenue growth of 17% year-on-year to AED 9.09bn, driven by a 27% increase in lending year-to-date, supported by a healthy pipeline and strong deal execution. The business maintained its leadership in capital markets, facilitating AED 261 billion in client fundraising through ECM and DCM platforms, and securing top rankings across MENA IB league tables. Global Markets also recorded higher client flow activity, with increased volumes and margins contributing to overall performance.

delivered robust revenue growth of 17% year-on-year to AED 9.09bn, driven by a 27% increase in lending year-to-date, supported by a healthy pipeline and strong deal execution. The business maintained its leadership in capital markets, facilitating AED 261 billion in client fundraising through ECM and DCM platforms, and securing top rankings across MENA IB league tables. Global Markets also recorded higher client flow activity, with increased volumes and margins contributing to overall performance. Wholesale Banking continued to perform strongly, with revenue rising 11% to AED 4.65bn. The business achieved double-digit growth in lending and deposit balances, underpinned by broader regional coverage. Progress in sector-specialised solutions further strengthened cross-sell and product penetration, alongside the acceleration of tokenisation capabilities enabling innovative and secure client solutions.

Personal, Business, Wealth & Privileged Client Banking Group also delivered solid results, with revenue up 11% to AED 9.50bn, supported by momentum across all key segments. Growth was driven by a 41% year-on-year increase in new-to-bank customers and AED 17 billion year-to-date rise in retail CASA balances, enabled by enhanced client propositions. AUMs surged 49% year-on-year, reflecting strong inflows, expanded private banking offerings, and new discretionary mandates. The wealth product suite continued to evolve, with innovative additions such as jet financing.

Strengthening global connectivity and advancing cross-border flows as the UAE’s global bank:

The international franchise delivered strong momentum, with loans and deposits rising 23% and 18% ytd respectively, supported by the Group’s presence in over 20 markets globally.

Growth was driven by key corridors across Asia, MENA, Europe and the UK, further cementing FAB as a regional anchor for cross-border capital, trade and investment flows.

FAB’s international franchise remains a key contributor to the Group, generating 17% of 9M’25 revenue, with expanding activity positioning FAB as a trusted conduit for cross-border flows.

Setting the regional benchmark for AI-driven financial services: