Dubai, United Arab Emirates – This Ramadan, eZhire, the region’s pioneering on-demand car rental platform, is launching 'Car for a Cause', a charitable initiative in support of Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). This initiative enables customers to contribute to children's education worldwide, one car rental at a time.

Starting March 1, eZhire users can contribute to Dubai Cares while ordering their rental cars, seamlessly integrating charitable giving into everyday mobility. Aligned with the spirit of Ramadan, this initiative empowers individuals to help transform the lives of underprivileged children and youth in developing countries by providing them with access to quality education.

"Education is one of the most transformative forces in the world, and by supporting Dubai Cares, we’re enabling our customers to be a part of something bigger," said Hassan J. Saduzai, CEO and Co-founder of eZhire. "With just a few taps on the app, they can contribute to shaping a better future for children, ensuring that the blessings of Ramadan extend beyond borders."

Since its establishment in 2007, Dubai Cares has been working tirelessly to provide quality education to children in need. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has launched education programs impacting over 116 million direct and indirect beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

"Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and, most importantly, giving back. 'Car for a Cause' provides an opportunity for individuals and businesses to join our movement to break the cycle of poverty through education. We thank eZhire for this meaningful collaboration, which leverages technology to make generosity more accessible and impactful this Ramadan," said Amal Al Redha, Director of Partnerships, Dubai Cares.

How It Works: A Simple Gesture, A Lasting Impact

Starting March 1, eZhire users can opt to donate to Dubai Cares when booking a rental car through the eZhire app.

Contributions will support education programs that equip children and youth in developing countries with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive.

The initiative will run throughout Ramadan, encouraging a collective effort in giving back during the holy month.

By embedding charitable giving into its innovative, tech-driven rental experience, eZhire is reinforcing its commitment to leveraging technology for social good. This initiative demonstrates how businesses can go beyond transactions to foster real, lasting impact.

For more information about 'Car for a Cause' and how you can take part, visit www.eZhire.ae or follow eZhire and Dubai Cares on social media.

About eZhire

Founded in 2016 by Hassan J. Saduzai and Farhan Ali, eZhire is a leading on-demand car rental platform that is transforming the traditional car rental industry by eliminating the need for security deposits, paperwork, and physical storefronts. The company's fully digital, app-based service offers a seamless rental experience, allowing customers to order vehicles at any time, with 24/7 delivery directly to their doorstep. eZhire is committed to providing unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and transparency, catering to a wide range of drivers, including young adults, tourists, and new license holders.

Operating in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia, eZhire is revolutionizing mobility across the Middle East by making car rentals more accessible to underserved segments of the population. With its focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a hassle-free rental process, eZhire continues to lead the way in redefining what the future of car rentals looks like in the region.

About Dubai Cares

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 116 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anisha Sharma

Empyre Communications

E: anisha@empyrecommunications.com