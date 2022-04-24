Oman’s popular e-commerce marketplace, Ezaars.com has entered a data migration association with the renowned digital platform, Nabay.com. With this amalgamation, all the merchants on Ezaars.com will move to Nabay.com, thereby creating a larger collection of products and brands to choose from. Ezaars.com will cease operations on the current platform later this month.

Ezaars.com, a venture by online brand management agency, Socioholics, has over 100K organic users and sells exclusive luxury brands retailed from merchants all over GCC with a portfolio that includes premium electronic gadgets, specialty foods, fashion accessories, lifestyle products, and even educational courses.

“We are thrilled to enter this association with Nabay.com. At Ezaars.com, our objective has been to bring exceptional lifestyle, fashion, and home products to customers. Through this partnership, we are sure that the end-user will be at a greater advantage owing to the larger portfolio that will be available,” said Jessica Asher, Founder, Ezaars.com.

With this association, the selection of brands and products increases to include over 6000 within all categories online.

A homegrown e-commerce website, Nabay.com is spearheaded by Nabeel Sultan, entrepreneur and Chairman of Nabeel Sultan Investments LLC. Launched in April 2019, Nabay.com operates as a fully integrated global e-comm marketplace. Merchants have the option to own their store and online presence on Nabay.com.

“Nabay.com was created to provide shoppers in the region with a wide range of products sourced from around the globe. We have seen exceptional growth right from the beginning. And are now scaling up across the region, entering this association with Ezaars.com allows us to further accelerate our rapid growth trajectory” said Nabeel Sultan, Founder, Nabay.com.

Nabay.com recently went thru the first round of funding where Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC invested in Nabay.com as a significant partner.

About Ezaars.com

Ezaars.com is a venture of Socioholics, an online brand management agency operating in Oman & UAE for over 9 years. Socioholics specialises in various digital & marketing products and services, including social media support, websites creation and management, marketing management, media plan, PR, new media, and more. With the dynamic & ever-evolving nature of our business, we are Addicted To Marketing. We find innovative ways of connecting brands & people through our cutting-edge creative ideas.