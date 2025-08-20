Featuring an exclusive collection of 2- to 5-bedroom residences, with layouts ranging from 3,064 to over 16,000 sq. ft, each apartment is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, offering the ultimate in comfort, wellness, and sophistication

Boasting state-of-the-art EMFIS® integration, Eywa Tree of Life provides residents with one of the most advanced electromagnetic-free environments in the region, enhancing rest, wellbeing, and peace of mind

Dubai, UAE: Luxury living is about to be redefined as R.Evolution’s visionary development, Eywa Tree of Life, nears completion. Rising along the Dubai Water Canal, this one-of-a-kind sanctuary blends harmony, wellness, and biophilic design into 50 bespoke residences—ranging from two to five bedrooms—alongside two exceptional penthouses that set a new benchmark for soulful urban living. These residences are now available with flexible payment plans, making an extraordinary lifestyle more attainable than ever.

A Building Like no Other

Eywa Tree of Life is no ordinary building; it is a living, breathing ecosystem. Designed as a sanctuary for mind, body and spirit, it is the first boutique residential project in Dubai to achieve both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications. Rooted in ancient wisdom, guided by cutting-edge technology, Eywa has over 3654 groups of crystals, with a total weight of 16 tons, featuring 18 different types of crystal including semi-precious stones, embedded into the structure of the building in the form of a pyramid, in accordance with the recommendations of leading Vastu Shastra specialists.

The building also features activated, harmonised living water and MERV 14+ ionisation air filtration and activation systems — creating an immersive environment designed to enhance health and vitality. Residents can indulge within an entire floor of exclusive amenities, including a private chef, a cascading infinity pool with panoramic views, signature spa treatment rooms, an indoor & outdoor cinema, a kids’ area, and dedicated wellness spaces — all nestled within lush, aromatic gardens inspired by the sacred geometry of the banyan tree.

Complementing its architectural and energetic sophistication, Eywa Tree of Life integrates the world’s most advanced longevity and performance-enhancement technologies. Every detail is designed to elevate well-being — from the in-house Daily Routine Concierge, who guides you through your daily habits and routines, to the Health & Longevity Concierge, who offers personalized wellness support—from nutrition consultations to fitness planning—ensuring a holistic approach to health.. Neuroarchitecture and biophilic design seamlessly support cognitive clarity and emotional equilibrium, while eco-conscious transport and hospitality services reflect a lifestyle of thoughtful elegance. The building features lush gardens, with three specially planted trees—positioned according to the recommendations of Vastu Shastra specialists—to serve as natural grounding points. These trees invite residents to hug, pause, and reconnect with nature, fostering emotional well-being and a sense of calm.

Curated Spaces of Architectural Excellence

The 2-bedroom (19 units), 3-bedroom (22 units), 4-bedroom (5 units), and 5-bedroom (4 units) residences at Eywa Tree of Life offer a rare sense of scale, with layouts ranging from 3,064 to over 16,000 sq. ft. Each home begins with a bespoke live-edge door, sculpted from Australian Paldao wood—an architectural statement that sets the tone for the experience within.

Throughout the development, we have partnered with 22 of the world’s most respected design and technology brands, each selected for their integrity, innovation, and enduring craftsmanship. All materials and finishes are certified non-toxic and anti-bacterial, contributing to a healthier indoor environment without compromising on visual or tactile beauty.

Soaring ceilings of up to 4.1 metres and expansive volumes offer an immediate sense of openness, while generous terraces—with plunge pools, and cascading water features—invite moments of calm overlooking uninterrupted views of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, and Downtown skyline.

Inside, the interiors speak in a language of organic elegance. A palette of Roman Travertine stone, engineered timber, and sustainably sourced natural finishes is layered with texture and restraint. Kitchens are fitted with custom-crafted joinery and high-performance appliances by Liebherr, Miele, Bosch; sculpted stone countertops add a refined touch. Bathrooms feature Gessi fixtures and tactile stone elements—spaces designed as places of restoration.

Well-being is quietly embedded into every layer. Passive cross-ventilation, biophilic design through curated terrace greenery, and floor-to-ceiling windows that maximise natural light collectively support circadian rhythm and air quality. Smart home automation, ambient lighting, intelligent temperature control, and WiredScore Platinum-certified connectivity create seamless harmony between comfort and control.

Practical details have been considered with equal care—from concealed storage and integrated wellness features to two to four private parking spaces per home. Even the parking experience has been elevated, with natural ventilation, ambient lighting, EV charging stations, and curated lounges extending the sense of comfort and curation to every corner of the development.

Thoughtfully crafted for those who value depth over display, Eywa Tree of Life offers residences that honour stillness, space, and sensory richness—luxury measured not only by design, but by how it makes you feel.

A Home Designed for Lifelong Well-being — Featuring EMFIS® Integration

Eywa Tree of Life is the first building in the region to integrate EMFIS® — the most advanced low-EMF architectural system available today. Developed through rigorous engineering, specialised shielding materials, and post-installation testing, EMFIS® significantly reduces occupants’ exposure to electromagnetic fields, setting a new benchmark in wellness-driven design.

All bedrooms are enveloped in EMF-shielded environments, complete with grounded electrical systems and low-radiation zones. These spaces are intentionally designed to support restorative sleep, regulate circadian rhythms, and enhance mental clarity — introducing an unseen yet transformative layer of well-being into the home.

“With Eywa Tree of Life, we’ve created a living system that aligns with nature’s deeper intelligence and supports the flow of life itself,” said Alex Zagrebelny, Chairman and CEO of R.Evolution. “These residences are sanctuaries — protecting against the invisible stressors of modern living while nurturing physical vitality, emotional balance, and energetic harmony.”

Every decision, from the materials to the aesthetics, was made with the intention to elevate consciousness, restore balance, and redefine what it means to truly live well. Restorative sleep and moments of stillness are paramount at Eywa, with the building designed to support the foundational rituals that enable a life of vitality and purpose.”

A Legacy of Global Recognition

R.Evolution was also recently named “Luxury Boutique Developer of the Year” at the Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2025, reflecting the developer’s ability to create luxury, purposeful, and wellness-driven spaces. Eywa Tree of Life has also earned international acclaim at the International Property Awards 2023–2024, winning World’s Best Property and Best Apartment/Condominium Development in the World, while sweeping the Arabian Property Awards with five-star distinctions in multiple categories including Best Residential High-Rise Development in Arabia and Best Apartment/Condominium Development Dubai.

To schedule a private viewing or learn more about Eywa Tree of Life, visit www.eywa.ae or contact the team at +971 54 308 6000 / sales@byrevolution.com. With only a limited number of residences available, this is your moment to own a piece of Dubai’s most conscious address.​

About R.Evolution

R.Evolution is a pioneering real estate developer with over 26 years of experience, dedicated to crafting innovative, wellness-focused, and sustainable living spaces worldwide. With a portfolio encompassing over 2.5 million square feet completed and an additional 5 million square feet in development, R.Evolution merges ancient wisdom with modern technology to create homes that prioritise both luxury and environmental stewardship.

R.Evolution’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond architecture; it embodies a holistic vision that prioritises environmental stewardship, energy efficiency, and community well-being. By integrating eco-friendly materials, renewable energy sources, and sustainable practices into every project, the company strives to minimize its carbon footprint and promote a healthier planet. R.Evolution actively engages in initiatives that restore and regenerate natural ecosystems, ensuring that each development not only meets the needs of today but also contributes to a thriving future for generations to come.

R.Evolution’s vision is to redefine urban living by creating spaces that enhance the quality of life for residents while fostering a deeper connection with nature.

Website: www.byrevolution.com

About Eywa

Eywa Tree of Life is an award-winning ultra-luxury residential development by R.Evolution, recognised as the Best World's Property 2024 by the International Property Awards. Designed to set a new standard for sustainable living, Eywa features 50 exclusive apartments and two penthouses, each offering breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai and the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Inspired by the Tree of Life, Eywa harmoniously integrates biophilic design elements that foster a profound connection to nature, promoting overall well-being. The building is embedded with 3,355 natural crystals, strategically placed to enhance the flow of positive energy and create a harmonious living environment. As the first residential building in the region to achieve WiredScore Platinum pre-certification, Eywa exemplifies a commitment to modern living and connectivity.

Proudly holding both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certifications, Eywa showcases its dedication to sustainability through the use of premium, eco-friendly materials. Residents can indulge in an array of luxurious amenities, including private plunge pools, a library, gourmet restaurant, multiple pools, and a rejuvenating spa, all set against the tranquil backdrop of the Dubai Water Canal. Eywa is not just a residence; it is a sanctuary where luxury meets holistic living, ensuring a legacy of sustainability and community wellness for generations to come.

Eywa Website: www.eywa.ae