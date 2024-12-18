The academy will offer world-class, digitally enabled talent development products and programs across multiple industries and sectors

The academy will address critical talent topics such as finance and accounting, leadership and management, data and AI, sustainability and innovation

Riyadh, KSA – EY has launched its EY Academy in the MENA region with an inaugural location in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The EY Academy was established to further enhance and accelerate the development of talent across the country and wider MENA region. The organization is the first of its peers to gain a license to operate an academy in KSA.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO, says:

“We are pleased to expand the EY Academy capabilities into the MENA region. We chose to first launch this in KSA to further support the nation’s Vision 2030 goals of developing a more agile and innovative business landscape. At EY, we believe a human-centric approach is key to building a future-ready workforce and we look forward to adding value to both the public and private sector with our expertise and world-class research.”

In KSA, the EY Academy will feature in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar, offering a range of bespoke programs for public and private sector entities aiming to upskill and reskill their workforces. Programs will focus on areas essential to sectors pivotal to economic progress such as finance and accounting, leadership and management, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI), and sustainability and innovation. The courses are designed to build capacity and confidence to shape the future across technical expertise, leadership excellence and leading innovation and change. Their digitally enabled offering strives to accelerate the adoption of critical skills and knowledge with practical and authentic work-based learning programs for employees at all levels.

Khurram Mian, EY MENA Assurance Leader, says:

“We are proud to launch our academy for the benefit of industries in our region. Forecasts indicate that millions of jobs in the MENA region will require new skills and to support an increase in productivity, making our launch both timely and relevant. Our vision is to champion the delivery of value-driven learning and development opportunities in order to drive progress across multiple industries and sectors, support the nation’s economic transformation, and contribute to a sustainable future.”

Certified and globally recognized program offers significant value

Programs offered by the EY Academy – which will be aligned with the latest trends and technologies to maintain relevance – will be certified and globally recognized, holding significant value in the workplace and providing participants with a competitive edge. The EY Academy will draw from the firm’s global knowledge assets as well as develop tailored curricula that foster future-ready qualifications among employees.

Sessions will be delivered by a diverse group of professionals including industry veterans, certified trainers, and subject matter experts with extensive experience in their respective fields. Program participants will engage with cutting-edge technologies and digital tools designed to enhance both the learning experience and the professional outcome. These include sophisticated Learning Management Systems that allow for personalized, interactive learning environments.

KSA businesses and industries stand to benefit

In achieving the license to operate the EY Academy in KSA, the firm has established that the programs offered are endorsed by the Saudi government, underscoring their credibility and relevance in the local market. By tailoring the programs to meet the specific needs of the Saudi market, the EY Academy aims to provide businesses with a skilled workforce capable of navigating both local and global challenges.

Benefits to the business community in KSA include addressing key workforce gaps; equipping professionals with advanced skills and knowledge in key areas such as project management, financial reporting, soft skills, and driving innovation - all with the end result of improving overall business performance.

As professionals complete their certifications with the EY Academy, they will enhance organizational performance in key sectors across KSA and the MENA region, contributing to driving value and innovation within their companies. The ripple effect will then spread as companies, in turn, help advance the broader economic and social objectives of Vision 2030, promote sustainable business practices, and contribute to national growth, ultimately improving the quality of life for all citizens and residents.

Fazeela Gopalani, EY MENA Academy Leader, concludes:

“Our decision to pursue an academy license in KSA was driven by our commitment to supporting the country’s ambitious Vision 2030, with an emphasis on education and workforce development. EY often highlights the importance of education and training in driving economic growth, productivity, and competitiveness in the global market. Our regional and global wealth of expertise and knowledge can contribute significantly to fast-tracking the availability of skilled workers, and we are committed to offering our support to help realize this transformative vision. We are eager to give back to the Saudi business community and its people, and to help shape its citizens and residents into future leaders capable of driving the nation’s progress.”

-Ends-

About EY | Building a better working world

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

The MENA practice of EY has been operating in the region since 1923. Over the past 100 years, we have grown to over 8,500 people united across 26 offices and 15 countries, sharing the same values and an unwavering commitment to quality. As an organization, we continue to develop outstanding leaders who deliver exceptional services to our clients and who contribute to our communities. We are proud of our accomplishments over the years, reaffirming our position as the largest and most established professional services organization in the region.

© 2024 EYGM Limited.

All Rights Reserved.

ED None

This material has been prepared for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be relied upon as accounting, tax, legal or other professional advice. Please refer to your advisors for specific advice.

ey.com

Ewan Abbasi Tomader Alrehaili

MENA Public Relations MENA Public Relations

ewan.abbasi@ae.ey.com tomader.alrehaili@sa.ey.com