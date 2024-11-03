Cairo, Egypt: In celebration of a long-standing collaboration, ExxonMobil Egypt and MCV, the general distributor for Mercedes-Benz buses and trucks in Egypt, renewed their 26-year partnership. This partnership has played a pivotal role in meeting consumer needs and supporting various economic and industrial sectors in Egypt, demonstrating both companies’ unwavering commitment to supporting the Egyptian economy and fulfilling all customer requirements.

This collaboration is based on shared visions and goals, enabling both companies to deliver optimal consumer solutions by integrating ExxonMobil’s high-quality products with MCV’s manufacturing expertise. Their technical teams work seamlessly to develop advanced solutions that enhance efficiency and meet sustainability standards. MCV is committed to offering eco-friendly vehicles and maintaining operational efficiency with Mobil oils, along with providing ongoing employee training and technical support for customers.

In celebration of this partnership, Eng. Amr Abou Eita, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt, expressed his pride in the longstanding collaboration, stating: "The renewed partnership between ExxonMobil Egypt and MCV exemplifies a strategic collaboration that strengthens the Egyptian economy. Today, as we reaffirm our commitment to providing MCV with the best solutions and products to enhance vehicle performance, increase fuel efficiency, and reduce maintenance costs, ExxonMobil Egypt continues its pledge to support the transportation sector by optimizing operational costs, improving energy efficiency, and maintaining the highest quality standards in collaboration with leading strategic partners in the field. We are pleased to move forward on this journey, determined to continue working together to meet the needs of our customers in Egypt and beyond and to drive the economy towards a more sustainable future."

In the same context, Eng. Karim Ghabbour, Chairman of MCV, commented, saying: “The distinguished partnership with ExxonMobil Egypt, being one of the leading global companies in the energy sector and in various types of fuels and lubricants, as well as one of the longstanding companies in the Egyptian market, reaffirms our confidence in the company's products to maintain engines and deliver the highest performance rates. One of the key reasons for success is having partners who share similar visions and goals, which is one of the most important factors that have led to the significant success achieved in the partnership between ExxonMobil Egypt and MCV.”

In this regard, Gilan Fahmy, Installed Sales Manager at ExxonMobil Egypt, commented, “Our 26-year partnership with MCV exemplifies a strategic alliance between two industry leaders, highlighting our mutual commitment to bolstering the Egyptian economy across various sectors, even in challenging times. As we celebrate 100 years of producing Mobil Delvac oils, which are vital for maintaining the efficiency of MCV’s fleets, we reaffirm our aligned visions and goals. This collaboration leverages the latest technologies to uphold MCV’s leadership in transportation, while ExxonMobil Egypt remains dedicated to its market-leading position, supported by over 120 years of expertise in oil product technology. We are confident that renewing this partnership will further enhance our ability to deliver optimal performance and efficiency in the future.”

Dr. Maged Rasmy, Head of Trucks & Vans Business Unit, after sales at MCV, expressed his pride in renewing the partnership, stating, “For 30 years, MCV has continued to solidify its position as a market leader in Egypt and the largest bus manufacturer in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, guided by the forward-looking vision of Eng. Karim Ghabbour, Chairman of the company. Our ongoing partnership with ExxonMobil Egypt has been, and continues to be, a key factor in this great success. Thanks to this collaboration, we are always able to meet our customer’s needs and ensure the highest levels of efficiency in fleet operations. With the renewal of this partnership, we look forward to further contributing to Egypt’s development journey by advancing the transportation and logistics sectors, which are crucial pillars of Egypt’s economic future.”

Following the signing ceremony, the leadership teams of ExxonMobil Egypt and MCV commended the exceptional efforts of both companies in maintaining their partnership for over 25 years. They reaffirmed that renewing this partnership demonstrates their strong commitment to supporting Egypt’s economic growth through the provision of high-quality products and services tailored to various industries. Furthermore, they emphasized that this collaboration will continue to deliver innovative solutions that promote sustainability and foster long-term development.

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops and centers. ExxonMobil Egypt has around 400 service centers under “Mobil” brand, more than 240 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to more than 45 “On the Run” and “Way to Go” branches. Supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan, ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions, and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America, and the Far East. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest and operations in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participating in many community initiatives related to education, development, and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.