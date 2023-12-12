DUBAI – Expo City Dubai and Japanese venture capital firm Universal Materials Incubator (UMI) have teamed up to identify and support groundbreaking startups, particularly those in the technology and sustainability sectors, establishing an incubation and accelerator programme that will nurture innovators and provide mentorship, resources and workspace.

The two parties formalised their strategic partnership at COP28 on Monday, signing a memorandum of understanding that solidifies their collaboration in innovation, economic growth and sustainable development, with a long-term vision to explore opportunities to contribute to sustained growth and prosperity.

The agreement was signed by Mukhtar Safi, Chief Financial Officer of Expo City Dubai, and Dr Shosuke Kiba, Representative Director / Managing Partner of Universal Materials Incubator, and was facilitated by the Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East (JCCME).

Working together, Expo City and UMI will facilitate and host networking events, workshops and specialised training programmes to help startups scale and grow. Expo City will also be home to a unique Urban Lab, where UMI-funded startups can trial their technologies in a ‘sandbox’ testing environment, helping drive innovation and progress.

An innovation-driven, human-centric city, Expo City is a dynamic hub that brings together a diverse spectrum of organisations, including companies, entrepreneurs, SMEs, as well as government, academia, and research institutions,

nurturing a community of innovators and visionaries and providing a springboard for them to scale and grow.

As a growing urban and business centre and the legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City contributes to Dubai's sustained growth and development by attracting local and international companies, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade, supporting the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and the UAE’s wider development ambitions.

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations



The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

About UMI

UMI invests in outstanding new technologies and businesses in the fields of materials and chemicals, which form the foundations for future industry, across the global not limited to Japan, so far investing over 30 Billion Yen since its establishment in 2015. UMI originated from both Japanese companies and academia, serving as one of the coordinators of the Japan-UAE Coordination scheme for Advanced Technology (JU-CAT), which is committed in the development of future innovation and young human resources through supporting Japanese startups bringing advanced sustainability-related technology in UAE.

UMI is committed in conducting investment for achieving sustainable society as a signatory of Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai

facebook.com/ExpoCityDubai

instagram.com/ExpoCityDubai

youtube.com/c/ExpoCityDubai

linkedin.com/company/expocitydubai/

tiktok.com/@expocitydubai