London: Expo Centre Sharjah participated in the 45th World Travel Market (WTM), one of the world's most influential travel and tourism events, held in London from 4 to 6 November 2025.

Marking the largest edition in its 45-year history, WTM London 2025 brought together more than 4,000 exhibitors representing 180 countries and attracted over 46,000 global industry professionals and visitors.

Headed by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, the Centre’s delegation joined the event under the Sharjah Pavilion as part of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) delegation, comprising 19 public and private entities. The participation sought to showcase Sharjah’s competitive strengths and its growing role as a key player in regional and international tourism markets.

The delegation highlighted Expo Centre Sharjah’s advanced infrastructure and integrated service offerings, underscoring its capacity to accommodate large-scale international events.

The objective was to build new global partnerships and attract more international exhibitions and conferences to the emirate, thereby supporting the local economy and advancing Sharjah’s efforts toward sustainable economic diversification.

In his remarks, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that the Centre’s participation in the WTM London 2025 added strategic value to efforts aimed at cementing Sharjah’s position as a leading global destination for business tourism. He noted that Expo Centre Sharjah serves as a principal driver of this sector in the emirate, leveraging its advanced facilities and competitive advantages.

“This participation is especially significant given the strong projected expansion and record growth of the travel and tourism sector. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the industry is expected to generate USD 11.7 trillion in economic impact globally in 2025, accounting for 10.3% of global GDP,” Al Midfa added.

He clarified that Expo Sharjah’s strategic focus is to capitalize on this global growth trajectory to reinforce the exhibitions and conferences sector, ensuring it remains a core pillar supporting Sharjah’s broader economic progress.

At its pavilion at WTM London 2025, Expo Centre Sharjah held a series of extensive business meetings with representatives and stakeholders attending the event. The discussions focused on ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in exhibition and conference management, in addition to highlighting strategic investment opportunities within Sharjah’s business tourism sector.

The Centre’s delegation also engaged in discussions with several international entities and organizations operating in the exhibitions and tourism sectors to explore potential long-term partnerships.

These efforts were directed toward expanding Expo Centre Sharjah’s global network, securing additional high-profile events, and strengthening Sharjah’s position as a premier regional destination for major exhibitions and business events.

