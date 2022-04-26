Dubai - Google announced today the launch of the Expo 2020 Dubai virtual collection on Google Arts & Culture, which helps people access over 2000 cultural institutions from around the world through its website and app.

The Expo 2020 Dubai collection will help people around the world to continue experiencing the best of Expo 2020 wherever they may be. The project showcases stunning Public Arts Program at the Expo site including works by renowned artists Olafur Eliasson and Yinka Shonibare CBE.

Through Expo 2020 Dubai’s virtual collection on Google Arts & Culture, people around the world can learn more about the architectural concepts behind the Thematic Pavilions, Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion – and Al Wasl Plaza, which housed landmark performances and immersive 360-degree shows.

The project also allows people to zoom into the stunning facades of 192 country pavilions including the United Kingdom, Italy, India and Austria.

Commenting on the latest project on Google Arts & Culture, Anthony Nakache, Google’s Managing Director in the Middle East & North Africa said “Expo is an event that many of us would like to relive. We’re excited to be able to offer a digital home for Dubai Expo 2020 so everyone, wherever they may be can continue to experience this truly memorable event”.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Google Arts & Culture to help the world to continue experiencing the momentous event and to also help people take a “behind the scenes” look into the concepts and development of the Expo 2020 Dubai” said Rehan Asad, Chief Programme Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is the latest project from the Middle East & North Africa region on Google Arts & Culture. In the UAE, Google previously worked with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, UAE National Archive and the Barjeel Art Foundation to help people around the world to explore the UAE and the region’s rich cultural heritage & vibrant art scene.

