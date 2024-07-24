Financing includes travel tickets, car rental, transportation expenses, accommodation, trips, etc.

Muscat: Dhofar Islamic, the Islamic window of BankDhofar, has highlighted the increasing popularity of its Travel Finance product. The Travel Financing products tailored to fulfil the needs of customers who wish to avail Shariah-compliant travel solutions.

Elaborating on the product, Amor Said Al Amri – DGM & Head of Retail Banking - Dhofar Islamic - said: “Under this product, Dhofar Islamic finances all costs of traveling, including transportation and accommodation. The facility also covers tourism packages in addition to Hajj and Umrah packages with all the services offered by travel agents. Similarly, those who are travelling for health tourism, which are packaged through travel agencies, can also avail this facility.”

Dhofar Islamic’s Travel Finance product gives customers the flexibility to avail better packages and destinations as well as the capability to take extended family members for the trip. It also provides a boost to the tourism sector as it opens the doors for avid travelers to explore exciting domestic and international destinations. As the leading Islamic banking services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, Dhofar Islamic is committed to cater to the evolving needs and requirements of its retail and corporate customers by expanding its diverse array of customised Shariah-compliant products and services.

“This product has been developed to add more convenience to our customers and help them finance their travel costs in a Shariah compliant manner. It is based on the Islamic financial contract of Service Ijarah where Dhofar Islamic purchases the services and leases them to customers. The product is available for Omani nationals and expatriates with valid residence visa. It is a very easy and convenient facility which comes with fast approval, simple process and flexible financing period of up to three years,” he said.

The Travel Finance facility adds to the wide range of Islamic financial solutions, innovative products and best-in-class services that Dhofar Islamic offers to cater to the needs of its retail and corporate customers. These solutions include: credit card, home finance, auto finance, goods finance, , education finance, , savings account, current account, Savings Plan , Ameen term deposit, etc...

As part of its strategic plan, Dhofar Islamic continues to distinguish itself by focusing on providing prominent customer service, developing and launching new products, as well as investing in technology to provide the best customer experience in timely and convenient manner.

More information on the diverse range of Shariah-compliant products and services is available at Dhofar Islamic’s official website www.dhofarislamicbank.com or through 24/7 call centre services on 24775777.