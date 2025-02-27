Geneva, Switzerland – Explora Journeys, the luxury lifestyle ocean travel brand of the MSC Group, reveals today details of the Company’s brand-new itinerary in the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula for Winter 2026-2027 inviting guests to experience the extraordinary aboard EXPLORA II where a unique blend of ultra-elegance and discovery await. The brand is expanding into new regions, unveiling remarkable routes and maiden ports that promise an immersive and unforgettable experience. These first-time Journeys will visit destinations in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, offering guests a chance to immerse themselves in the region’s rich culture, visit some of the world’s best beaches, explore local gems and discover the deep-rooted traditions that date back centuries.

EXPLORA II will unveil the mysteries of the Red Sea and the ever-changing landscapes of the Arabian Peninsula from December 2026 until March 2027, where parched deserts and craggy mountains give way to sublime coasts and vibrant cities.

Sailing to vibrant destinations such as Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Salalah (Oman), Khasab (Oman), Dubai (UAE), and Sur (Oman), travellers will have the opportunity to explore ancient coastal cities, breathtaking desert landscapes, and bustling souks. From the striking fjords of Oman to the futuristic skyline of Dubai, this itinerary promises an unforgettable blend of tradition and modernity, all experienced in the ultra-luxurious comfort of Explora Journeys.

Festive Celebrations in Style

Guests can indulge in cherished holiday moments under the sun while enjoying exclusive New Year’s Eve celebrations onboard, including NYE Fireworks in the Arabian Gulf, over Dubai.

Explora Journeys elevates every journey with a wide selection of included experiences and amenities. From world-class dining and wellness offerings to immersive cultural encounters, each element is meticulously curated to ensure an unparalleled level of comfort and indulgence. Every journey includes:

Nine inclusive culinary experiences, including in-suite dining

Unlimited beverages, including fine wines, premium spirits, speciality coffees, teas, and soft drinks

Access to the thermal area of Ocean Wellness – The Spa

Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the ship

Wellbeing and fitness programmes

All onboard gratuities included

Shuttle services from port to city centre where applicable

A welcome bottle of champagne in-suite on arrival

A personalised selection of a bottle of wine and spirit in-suite on arrival

Intuitive service from a team of dedicated hospitality experts

Unforgettable Itineraries for Winter 2026-2027

Explora Journeys is unveiling additional immersive and unforgettable experience for Winter 2026-2027 aboard EXPLORA I and EXPLORA III. The new itineraries between October 2026 and May 2027 include:

EXPLORA I will sail to idyllic islands in the vibrant Caribbean, traverse the rich cultural landscapes of Central and South America from November 2026 until March 2027, and immerse in the breathtaking wild and biodiversity of the Amazon in February 2027.

EXPLORA III, the newest fleet addition, will sail guests on enchanting journeys through the sun-soaked Caribbean and Central America from October 2026 until April 2027, continuing through the Panama Canal to the iconic Central and North America Pacific Coast in May 2027.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore both the Eastern and Western Caribbean, sail through the legendary Panama Canal, and experience the wild beauty of Gatun Lake. Exclusive destinations such as Gustavia (Saint Barthélémy), St. John’s (Antigua), Belize, Costa Rica, and Philipsburg (Sint Maarten) will also feature prominently in this collection.

In February 2027 EXPLORA I will journey deep into the heart of the Amazon, where guests can navigate winding riverways surrounded by lush rainforests teeming with exotic wildlife. This once-in-a-lifetime journey will offer immersive encounters with local cultures, breathtaking biodiversity, and the mesmerising natural beauty of the world’s largest tropical rainforest.

Extended Stays & Overnight Immersions Explora Journeys emphasises a slower pace of travel, allowing deeper engagement with each destination. Notable extended stays include Port of Spain (Trinidad), Gustavia (Saint Barthélémy), Cartagena, and Amador (Panama City).

About Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys is the privately-owned luxury lifestyle brand of the MSC Group, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, created at the heart of Swiss luxury hospitality. The brand stems from the long-held vision to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning luxury travellers, drawing on the Aponte family`s 300 years of maritime heritage. The brand’s aspiration is to create a unique ‘Ocean State of Mind’ by connecting guests with the sea, with themselves, and like-minded others, while remarkable itineraries blend renowned destinations with lesser-travelled ports, for a journey that inspires discovery in all its forms.

A fleet of six luxury ships will be launched from 2023 to 2028. Explora Journeys introduces a new style of transformative ocean travel. EXPLORA I and II offer 461 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences designed to be ‘Homes at Sea’ for guests, all with sweeping ocean views, private terrace, a choice of eleven distinct culinary experiences across six vibrant restaurants plus in-suite dining, Chef’s Kitchen, twelve bars and lounges (eight indoor and four outdoor), four swimming pools, extensive outdoor decks with 64 private cabanas, wellness facilities, and refined entertainment. Inspired by the company`s European heritage, Explora Journeys provides guests with an immersive ocean experience and respectful and intuitive hospitality.

EXPLORA I was delivered on 24 July 2023, followed by EXPLORA II on 12 September 2024. EXPLORA III will come into service in 2026 and EXPLORA IV in 2027 with both ships being LNG-powered. EXPLORA V and EXPLORA VI will enter service in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

To learn more about Explora Journeys, visit explorajourneys.com