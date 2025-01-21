Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE): Exotel, a leading provider of AI transformation for enterprises focused on customer engagement and experience, has partnered with Deem Finance, a premier financial services provider in the UAE. This strategic partnership aims to elevate Deem Finance's customer service operations through advanced automation technologies, boosting customer engagement, improving operational efficiency, and delivering faster, more seamless service to its growing clientele.

By implementing Exotel's state-of-the-art contact center automation platform, Deem Finance is achieving high-volume customer interaction management, massively reducing response times and significantly boosting service quality. This has resulted in a 24% increase in IVR self-service adoption and a 36% reduction in agent-handled calls.

Dr. Haroun Dharsey, CIO of Deem Finance, said: “We are excited with the success of our partnership with Exotel, which has enabled us to enhance our customer service operations through automation. By integrating these advanced tools, we are delivering exceptional service and building stronger relationships with our customers. This alliance marks a critical step in our ongoing digital transformation journey.”

The real-time dashboards and predictive analytics provided by Exotel have played a key role in helping Deem Finance achieve operational excellence, enabling the institution to continue innovating and elevating its customer experience in a fast-evolving financial services landscape. A significant 39% of service requests are now completed via Exotel’s IVR system.

Mazen Khatib, Head of Alternative Channels and CX at Deem Finance, added: “From the customer’s point of view, we have seen incredible growth in our service quality. Repeated calls have dropped, and our first-call resolution rates have increased massively. Routine requests that previously required human intervention and cross-department collaboration, taking up to two working days, are now completed in a matter of minutes. This has not only streamlined operations but also resulted in shorter turnaround times, boosting customer satisfaction. In the long run, these changes will improve efficiency and reduce costs while allowing our team to focus on more value-added interactions.”

This automation enables Deem Finance to deliver timely and effective solutions, ensuring customers enjoy a great experience. The integration of Exotel’s technology has allowed Deem Finance to optimize critical touchpoints across its customer service processes, resulting in an optimized customer journey—from quicker query resolution to personalized interactions—positioning Deem Finance at the forefront of operational excellence.

Utilizing Exotel’s Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, Deem Finance has automated routine customer inquiries, such as balance checks and payment due dates. Complex requests are intelligently routed to agents, minimizing wait times and boosting overall satisfaction. Deem Finance managers now track agent performance in real-time through a comprehensive dashboard, facilitating quick adjustments to optimize operations and ensure seamless service delivery. The integration of Exotel’s Predictive Dialer allows Deem Finance to conduct more efficient outbound sales calls. This targeted outreach enhances customer conversions and overall effectiveness.

The impact of automation on Deem Finance’s operations has been significant. With automated processes managing routine inquiries, agents can now focus on more complex interactions, resulting in faster query resolution and higher customer satisfaction scores. Additionally, automation empowers Deem Finance’s team to deliver more customized and meaningful experiences, fostering greater customer loyalty and improved business outcomes.

"Exotel is proud to support Deem Finance in its mission to deliver seamless, efficient, and personalized interactions. Our partnership reinforces the importance of customer experience in today’s competitive landscape, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive further innovation," commented Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder and Head of International Business at Exotel. He noted his company facilitates over 20 billion annual conversations through omnichannel, voice, agents, and bots. Exotel’s AI-powered solutions empower agents, bots, and customers alike, enhancing interactions with conversational intelligence and optimizing resources to deliver exceptional CX and business growth.

About Exotel:

Exotel is your AI transformation partner for customer engagement and experience. Trusted by over 7000 clients globally across various industries, we facilitate over 20 billion annual conversations through omnichannel, voice, agents, and bots. Exotel’s AI-powered solutions empower agents, bots, and customers alike, enhancing interactions with conversational intelligence and optimizing resources to deliver exceptional CX and business growth. Exotel wins when you win.

About Deem Finance:

Deem Finance LLC is a digitally-led financial services provider established in 2008 and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The financial service provider was acquired in September 2021 by the Gargash Group, one of UAE’s leading business conglomerates. With a commitment to innovation, Deem offers a wide range of personal and corporate financial services, including credit cards, personal loans, merchant financing, auto loans, and corporate investments.