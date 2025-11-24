Two of the world’s leading event organisers sign an MoU to shape a new era of energy collaboration

A strategic alliance designed to address rising global energy demand, system resilience and long-term energy security

A first-of-its-kind platform convening the entire energy ecosystem to drive integrated, scalable solutions for a changing world

UAE, Dubai: dmg events and Deutsche Messe AG (DMAG), two of the world’s most established international events organisers, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a major new global energy exhibition and conference set to launch in Germany in 2027.

The MoU was signed by Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, and Dr Jochen Köckler, Chairman of the Board of Deutsche Messe AG, during the annual UFI Global Congress in Hong Kong (19–22 November 2025), one of the global exhibition industry’s most influential gatherings. The signing marks the beginning of a broader dialogue around long-term collaboration between the two organisations, who are exploring additional areas of cooperation and potential joint initiatives in the years ahead.

Global energy demand is rising faster than at any point in the last two decades. Electricity consumption alone is expected to grow by around 25% by 2030, fuelled by population growth, urbanisation and rising living standards across emerging markets. As millions enter the global middle class, demand for cooling, heating, transport and household appliances is accelerating, adding sustained pressure to power systems and fuel supply chains.

At the same time, the expansion of digital infrastructure is reshaping global energy needs. AI and data centres could consume up to 10% of global electricity by 2030, intensifying pressure on already stretched power grids and underscoring the urgent need for system-wide resilience.

These shifts are redefining the energy conversation. The challenge is not only how to reduce emissions, but how to add more energy to the system – reliably, affordably and at scale, to support economic growth, digital transformation and rising societal needs. Nations across both developed and emerging markets are confronting this dual imperative: securing supply while expanding capacity.

To address this moment, dmg events and DMAG are developing a platform that brings together the full breadth of the global energy system. Spanning fuels, power generation, grids, storage, clean technologies, digital infrastructure, mobility solutions and major energy-using sectors, the event will create a unique forum for strategic dialogue and practical action. It will convene producers, solution providers, technology companies, financiers, policymakers and emerging innovators to explore the pathways that will shape energy security, system resilience and future economic growth.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, said: “The world is entering a new energy era where demand is rising, digitalisation is accelerating and pressure on systems is intensifying. Energy addition has become one of the defining challenges of our time.

“By partnering with Deutsche Messe AG, we are creating a platform that brings together the decision-makers who produce, move and consume energy, enabling them to confront shared challenges and accelerate the solutions needed for global progress. This collaboration reflects the scale of the energy conversation today and the need for deeper, more integrated engagement across the full value chain.”

The agreement brings together the combined global reach, sector expertise and convening strength of the two organisations. By uniting dmg events’ leadership in world-class energy platforms – including ADIPEC, Gastech and India Energy Week – with Deutsche Messe AG’s longstanding expertise in large-scale industrial and technology exhibitions, supported by its deep governmental and institutional networks, the partnership draws on decades of experience at the intersection of global industry, energy and innovation. Together, the two organisers will deliver a high-impact event designed to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving global energy system.

Energy underpins every major industrial sector, from advanced manufacturing to materials processing, transport and logistics. As industries adopt more electrified and digitally enabled processes, their need for reliable, scalable energy continues to grow, reinforcing the interdependence between energy systems, industrial activity and long-term economic competitiveness.

Dr Jochen Köckler, Chairman of the Board of Deutsche Messe AG, said: “Energy is the foundation of economic growth, social development and technological advancement. As global demand continues to climb, the need for secure, reliable and diverse energy systems has never been more critical. Working with dmg events allows us to build a platform that unites the world’s leading voices across energy and technology, creating the space for the partnerships, innovation and investment required to meet the demands of tomorrow.”

The event feature a high-level strategic conference, technical exchanges, leadership roundtables, technology showcases and discussions focused on system resilience, energy addition, supply security and digital transformation.

Following the signing of the MoU, dmg events and Deutsche Messe AG will begin joint planning, with further details to be shared as the partnership develops.

About dmg events

dmg events is a leading global business events organiser, connecting industries and fostering innovation through world-class exhibitions, conferences and strategic forums. Established in 1989, the company operates from 13 offices worldwide and delivers over 115 events annually, attracting more than 650,000 attendees and enabling business growth across key sectors.

With a strong presence across 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada and Singapore, dmg events is uniquely positioned to understand market dynamics, cultivate meaningful relationships and deliver impactful, market-leading experiences.

Its energy portfolio serves as a global convening platform for the industry, hosting over 40 influential energy events across four continents, including ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES - Egypt Energy Show, the Global Energy Show and NOG Energy Week. Through these events, dmg events brings together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to advance the global energy transition, accelerate strategic partnerships and drive investment. The company is committed to enabling a sustainable, resilient future by supporting cross-sector collaboration and addressing the world’s most pressing challenges. For more information, visit www.dmgevents.com

About Deutsche Messe AG

Deutsche Messe AG is one of the world's leading trade fair organisers. With a turnover of 304 million euros in 2024, it is one of the five largest German trade fair companies.

The company's own event portfolio includes leading international trade fairs such as (in alphabetical order) DOMOTEX (carpets and floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technologies), INTERSCHUTZ (fire, rescue, civil protection and safety) and LIGNA (tools, machinery and equipment for woodworking and wood processing).

Deutsche Messe's portfolio also includes events in Australia, Canada, China, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Türkiye