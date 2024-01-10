Dubai - ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East, a Dassault Aviation subsidiary, has completed work on a Global 6000 that included an extensive cabin interior refurbishment, installation of a new satcom system and an airframe heavy maintenance check.

This particular airframe maintenance check – which comes due once every 120 months – is one of the heaviest one can do on a Global 6000, as it also includes a full landing gear overhaul.

“A few years ago, clients in the Middle East would send these projects – a very heavy maintenance check coupled with a major cabin refurbishment – to MRO companies in Europe, but these projects are now coming here to Dubai,” says Nick Weber, Regional VP Middle East at ExecuJet MRO Services.

“Clients recognize that we have the capacity - including available slots – allowing us to be flexible in meeting client needs. And we have the manpower and expertise to deliver to the highest quality,” says Weber. “Our highly trained engineering teams enjoy a wealth of experience on the Global and Challenger family of business jets,” he adds.

This particular Global 6000 also required some airframe specific work. The aircraft’s inboard flaps were subject to a service bulletin, from the aircraft manufacturer, requiring upper skin removal and rib replacement. ExecuJet has performed more than 38 such flap repairs and owns the specialized tooling required to perform this service bulletin. The MRO’s engineers and technicians are also very experienced at sheet-metal and composite structural repairs.

The company has been in Dubai serving Challenger and Global operators, from around the region, for more than 20 years and it has won many MRO service excellence awards for work on Global and Challenger aircraft.

ExecuJet is also a MRO of choice, because it is certified by the US FAA, EASA and other international regulators. These certifications include approval on Global aircraft for line and heavy maintenance up to and inclusive of the 180-month/5,000-hour/7,500-landing inspection.

“ExecuJet is performing, on a regular basis, major scheduled maintenance checks on Global aircraft, along with major avionics upgrades and interior refurbishments,” says Weber. “ExecuJet has 20 Global B1 rated engineers and five Global rated B2 engineers on permanent staff in Dubai,” he adds.

The company, which recently opened its new 15,344m2 (165,160ft2) purpose-built MRO facility at Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), is a Dassault owned company and an authorized service centre for several leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as: Embraer, Rolls-Royce, Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, etc.

As for cabin refurbishment work, ExecuJet MRO Services Middle East has a longstanding relationship with European interior aircraft specialist F/List which also has a facility in Dubai.

The company partnered with F/List Dubai on the Global 6000 interior work that included new leather upholstery for the cockpit and cabin seats, new carpet and new dado panel material. A dado panel covers the lower section of the wall of the passenger cabin.

The client also decided to make use of the downtime by having ExecuJet install Satcom Direct’s new Plane Simple high-speed Ku system, which provides data speeds of up to 15 Mbps. “Refurbished interior and new satcom system are savvy investments and the aircraft’s value will increase now,” says Weber.

