Dubai, UAE: As private aviation adapts to the rise of intercontinental lifestyles, increased mobility among ultra-high-net-worth individuals and a growing demand for next-generation aircraft, ExecuJet Middle East is expanding its managed fleet with a strategic, future-focused approach. This development underscores a broader industry shift toward sustainability, advanced technology and ownership models that offer greater flexibility and personalisation for a globally connected clientele.

Operating from its newly opened, state-of-the-art private jet terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), ExecuJet continues to redefine the region’s private aviation landscape. The latest fleet expansion introduces some of the most advanced large-cabin aircraft on the market, including the Bombardier Global 7500, Global 6000, Global 5000, Challenger 650, Gulfstream G650ER, Dassault Falcon 7X, Falcon 8X and the Boeing Business Jet.

Leading the fleet is the Bombardier Global 7500, renowned for its unmatched blend of ultra-long-range performance, cutting-edge technology and refined in-flight experience. With a 7,700-nautical-mile range, the aircraft enables ExecuJet clients to fly non-stop from Dubai to virtually any global destination - including New York, Tokyo and Sydney - with complete privacy, comfort and control.

While most aircraft within the fleet are privately owned and not available for charter, the expansion strengthens ExecuJet’s operational capabilities - enabling greater agility in crewing, enhanced support services and more tailored management solutions for aircraft owners across the region.

“As the demands of private aviation continue to evolve, our focus remains on delivering a seamless, intelligent and globally connected ownership experience,” said Khalid Al Hai, Board Member, ExecuJet Middle East. “This fleet expansion represents not only a response to growing client needs but also a reflection of our long-term vision to set new benchmarks in operational excellence and personalised service.”

“This milestone reflects our commitment to shaping the future of private aviation through innovation and strategic growth,” said Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group. “ExecuJet Middle East’s fleet expansion is a strong step toward delivering advanced, tailored solutions for the next generation of jet owners.”

As part of its long-term strategy, ExecuJet Middle East aims to manage 30 aircraft by 2030, underpinned by continued investment in fleet optimisation technologies and the development of FBO and hangar infrastructure in key global locations.

This latest milestone reaffirms ExecuJet Middle East’s commitment to delivering seamless, globally connected private aviation experiences tailored to the needs of today’s UHNW individuals, corporate decision-makers and new-generation jet owners.

About ExecuJet Middle East

ExecuJet Middle East redefines luxury travel by blending sophistication, convenience and personalised service in private aviation. ExecuJet offers bespoke aircraft management, exclusive charters and state-of-the-art FBO facilities as a gateway to exceptional journeys. Headquartered in Dubai, ExecuJet Middle East brings a refined approach to private travel, providing discerning clients with seamless and unforgettable aviation experiences across the region and beyond.

Like all companies in the Luxaviation Group, ExecuJet considers corporate sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy. The Group integrates sustainability into its decision-making processes, actively handling social and environmental concerns and continuously seeking to improve its operations.