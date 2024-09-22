Doha, Qatar — With several long weekends on the horizon this September across the region, Visit Qatar invites GCC residents to experience the best of Qatar with a suite of exclusive offers designed to enhance their long weekend getaways. Visitors are invited to discover the rich cultural tapestry and world-class amenities that Qatar has to offer, while taking advantage of exceptional offers.

Visit Qatar Pass Extension

The newly launched ‘Visit Qatar Pass’ offers GCC visitors the opportunity to explore Qatar's diverse attractions with exclusive benefits. Now extended until September 30, 2024, this pass provides 30-50% discounts across various categories, including Food & Drinks, Beauty & Spa, Health & Fitness, Fun & Leisure, Room Nights, and Services and Retail. Available for free through the Visit Qatar mobile app, the Pass requires only a simple email registration. Travellers can redeem offers on the Visit Qatar Pass in advance or directly at participating venues, ensuring a seamless and flexible experience.

September Campaign

In addition, Visit Qatar is launching a Buy-One-Get-One-Free campaign throughout September available exclusively on the Visit Qatar Pass. This limited-time offer allows visitors to enjoy buy-one-get-one-free deals on a variety of experiences, including hotel stays, ticketed attractions, dining, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity for visitors to double their enjoyment while taking advantage of exceptional savings during their stay in Qatar.

Katara Hospitality Offers

In partnership with Qatar Tourism, Katara Hospitality, a leading global hotel owner, developer, and operator based in Qatar, is offering exceptional deals across its 14 distinguished properties. Available exclusively on the Visit Qatar Pass, visitors can benefit from special offers including Book Two, Stay Three or Book Three, Stay Four, applicable at all Katara Hospitality hotels in Qatar from 15th to 30th September 2024.

The Ultimate Family-Friendly Destination

Qatar remains a top choice for GCC travellers, renowned for its rich cultural diversity and world-class offerings. In the first half of 2024, Qatar welcomed a record-breaking number of international visitors, with 43% hailing from neighbouring GCC countries including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Saudi Arabia led the influx with over 700,000 visitors, followed by Kingdom of Bahrain with over 122,000, the State of Kuwait with over 98,000, the Sultanate of Oman with over 96,000, and the UAE with over 75,000.

Qatar has firmly established itself as the ultimate family-friendly destination, offering a unique mix of activities, entertainment, and world-class hospitality. The country’s futuristic skyline, iconic architecture, and stunning beaches along the Arabian Gulf provide a wide range of experiences, from water sports and thrilling desert adventures to immersive art encounters.

Qatar's tourism scene is rapidly evolving with a host of new attractions and developments. The debut of Habitas Ras Abrouq, an award-winning eco-conscious resort on the edge of the UNESCO-protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, offers a unique fusion of art, exclusive dining, film screenings, and concerts in an extraordinary natural setting. The Rixos Qetaifan Island North enhances the family experience with its traditional Turkish hammam, exclusive sports club, and Rixy Kids Club, situated next to the newly opened Meryal Waterpark. Meryal, Qatar's largest waterpark, spans 160,000 square meters and features the world's tallest water slide, the Icon Tower, along with a myriad of other attractions. The recently opened Ramlah resort, nestled in the desert’s golden dunes, provides a tranquil retreat with a showcase of Qatari heritage. Beach enthusiasts can enjoy West Bay Beach’s three distinct family-friendly public beaches, and kite surfers will find a purpose-build resort at Fuwairit Kite Beach. Al Maha Island in Lusail further enriches the experience with the launch of Lusail Winter Wonderland at the start of the winter season, alongside a variety of dining options.

Qatar promises visitors a memorable experience distinguished by exceptional service, diverse offerings, and a range of activities suitable for every type of traveller and budget.

For more information, please visit www.visitqatar.com.

