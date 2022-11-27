Abu Dhabi – In line with its support to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, Exalto Emirates showcased some of its most advanced and enviro-friendly marine products at the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the four-day event kickstarted on the 24th of November 2022.

Organised by Capital Events at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the event witnessed the participation of over 400 brands from more than 28 countries, and recorded a 43 per cent growth in first-time exhibitors. As the most prominent leisure marine event in the Emirate, ADIBS plays a vital role in catalysing the growth of the leisure marine industry in Abu Dhabi, and cementing its position as one of the leading yachting destinations across the globe.

Supporting national initiatives

Showcasing its support for the sustainable development of the leisure marine sector, Exalto Emirates presented its most reliable and technologically advanced marine equipment. This includes diesel outboard engines from OXE and Amaroq, and electric propulsion from Torqeedo.

Other highlights were marine electronics and navigation equipment from Simrad, underwater windows from Glassdeep, and many more.

John Paul, General Manager of Exalto Emirates said, “With some of the most incredible marinas around the world such as the Yas Marina, Emirates Palace Marina, and the Eastern Mangroves Marina; Abu Dhabi has the ideal infrastructure to lead the progress of the leisure marine industry in the region. Considering the success of ADIBS over the years, it is fair to say that the interest of the local community in the industry has skyrocketed, attracting more investments from boat manufacturers and leisure marine enthusiasts.”

“Sustainability continues to be a major theme as well. In support of that, we are proud agents of some of the industry’s most sustainable marine equipment and brands. These include Torqeedo electric outboards - some of the world’s most powerful electric drives, as well as OXE diesel outboards. The OXE 300 diesel outboard engine uses up to 46 per cent less fuel compared to equivalent petrol outboards, while emitting reduced CO2, Co, HC, and NOx emissions,” Paul added.

Enhancing safety at sea

In terms of the nation’s approach towards reducing marine wrecks in line with the Cabinet Resolution (71), Exalto Emirates contributes significantly towards enhancing maritime safety. Its products such as the Simrad Halo20 Radar are ideal for this purpose as they are a cost-effective way to increase situational awareness and collision avoidance. Through a compact dome radar with pulse compression technology, the device is able to detect collision hazards up to 24 nautical miles away.

Exalto Emirates is proud of its industry partnerships which continue to drive sustainability. The company looks forward to some productive networking opportunities at ADIBS to further support its efforts, while promoting growth throughout the marine sector.

About Exalto Emirates:

For Exalto Emirates LLC, our journey began as we set sail in 1994. In less than three decades, we have positioned ourselves as the number one marine equipment and supplies distributor of premium brands in the Middle East. Today, the company represents over 100 reputed international manufacturers of high-quality marine parts, equipment and accessories. We are the first port of call for various marine industries – from pleasure to commercial, Offshore Oil & Gas to Government Services. We take immense pride in being able to provide a comprehensive portfolio of products. So, whether you are a marine industry professional or a boating enthusiast, a boat builder or a shipyard, a service operator or a fleet owner; Exalto Emirates can fulfill your requirements. Our Head Office is located in Sharjah with a branch office in Dubai. This allows us to efficiently supply within the UAE, across the GCC, the greater Middle East, Africa, the Indian subcontinent and beyond. We also have a large and well-stocked warehouse to meet any customer needs as well as a service center that provides seamless support for installation, commissioning, service and warranty. Exalto Emirates’s team of professionals includes a number of marine, mechanical and electrical engineers and naval architects, which allows us to provide specialized engineering and design advice for all manner of projects, customized to any requirement.