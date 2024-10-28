On October 23, at the Seamless Saudi Arabia event, ewpartners and the Saudi National Bank (SNB) announced a strategic partnership. Under this partnership, SNB will provide comprehensive financial solutions to ewpartners and its associated enterprises, as well as key projects like the KSA-Sino Logistics Special Economic Zone. This collaboration aims to eliminate financial barriers between Chinese and Saudi enterprises, fostering deeper integration and development across industries.

ewpartners will recommend SNB as the preferred banking partner for its portfolio companies and Chinese partners, ensuring they receive the most efficient banking services within Saudi Arabia.

Jessica Wong, Founder and Managing Partner of ewpartners, stated: “Our partnership with SNB is a strategic move as we invest in and support transformative projects within Saudi Arabia. With SNB’s expertise and tailored banking services, ewpartners will accelerate the implementation of critical initiatives, including the KSA-Sino Logistics Special Economic Zone, ensuring that key funding and resources are in place to drive regional growth. Together, we are committed to advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and fostering sustainable development within the Islamic financial market.”

This collaboration highlights the mutual commitment of ewpartners and SNB in promoting cross-border cooperation and economic growth. By leveraging SNB’s financial services and ewpartners’ cross-border network, both parties aim to create more strategic investment opportunities and facilitate their successful implementation.

About The Saudi National Bank (SNB)

The Saudi National Bank (SNB), headquartered in Riyadh, is the largest financial institution in Saudi Arabia, with assets exceeding 1 trillion Saudi Riyals. It operates through a vast network of 470 branches, 3,654 ATMs, and 96 remittance centers, employing over 8,500 people. SNB has a strong international presence through subsidiaries such as Samba Bank in Pakistan, with 47 branches, and TFKB in Turkey, with 305 branches. It also has offices in Shanghai and Seoul, and wholesale branches in Bahrain, UAE, Qatar, and Singapore. Additionally, SNB Capital (KSA) operates with 28 branches and employs nearly 400 people. SNB’s extensive reach and substantial assets highlight its position as a regional financial powerhouse.

About ewpartners

ewpartners (formerly eWTP Arabia Capital) is an international investment firm specialising in cross-border investments between Asia and the MENA region. Backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the firm has been active in Saudi Arabia since 2017 and was the first investment firm to launch a cross-border platform between the Kingdom and China.

Headquartered in Riyadh, ewpartners focuses on building value across borders by establishing strategic partnerships with exceptional companies. Our team's expertise in shaping innovative conducive policy frameworks can support governments in fostering economic transformation and diversification driven by innovation and technology.

We are committed to investing in, supporting, and growing successful businesses across the Asia and MENA regions, with a focus on key industries and themes such as digital infrastructure & solutions, advanced manufacturing & energy transition, and logistics & consumer enablement.

About the KSA-Sino Logistics Special Economic Zone

The Special Economic Zone is a collaboration between ewpartners and the King Salman International Airport Development Company (KSIADC) and was announced last week. The initiative is supported by the Ministry of Transport and Logistics and is one of several recently announced initiatives designed to strengthen supply chains and streamline trade, e-commerce and investment in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The project aims to create an integrated ecosystem that will encompass global enterprises, logistic facilities, supply chains, and high-end manufacturing, significantly bolstering Saudi Arabia’s regional and global distribution capabilities. International companies will establish manufacturing capabilities within the Zone and collaborate with Saudi enterprises to produce locally for distribution to markets around the world.

