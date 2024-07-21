Dubai, UAE – Evolutions, a renowned real estate intelligence hub headquartered in Dubai, in partnership with Tuscany Real Estate Development is proud to announce the official launch of Ayana Gardens in Meydan Avenue. The collaboration with Tuscany Real Estate Development marks a significant milestone in the property development arena, blending Evolutions' innovative strategies with Tuscany’s expertise.

Strategically located in Meydan Avenue, Ayana Gardens offers a residential retreat with meticulously landscaped gardens. It boasts a total selection of 68 units ranging from studios, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom apartments and penthouses, spanning across G + 4 + rooftop levels. The flexible payment plans allow buyers to choose between a 50/50 plan for non-post handover option, as well as a post handover plan with 60% paid during construction, and 40% payment within 24 months from handover. For more information about Ayana Gardens, please visit www.ayanagardens.com.

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, stated, "Our partnership with Tuscany Real Estate Development on this exceptional project signifies our steadfast commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for brokers, investors, and end-users, while simultaneously establishing a new benchmark of excellence within the real estate sector. Ayana Gardens is a residential sanctuary in Meydan Avenue, with an emphasis on a lifestyle of rejuvenation and reflection within the vibrant urban landscape of Dubai. Our collaboration with Tuscany Real Estate Development marks the formation of a strategic alliance between two leading players in the industry, with each party contributing its distinctive strengths, merging expertise and knowledge to excel amidst the changing lifestyle trends. Ayana Gardens' handover is planned for Q2 of 2026. We are confident that in partnership with Tuscany Real Estate Development, we will achieve significant milestones and set new benchmarks for innovation in the real estate sector."

Evolutions proudly holds a rich portfolio of numerous successful ventures in 2023, including SLS Residences at Palm Jumeirah by Roya Lifestyle Developments, Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate, Rise Residences by S&S Developments, and Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Developments in JVC. Evolutions fastened its position as a market leader with its innovative approaches and exceptional projects in the real estate market. The collaboration between Evolutions and Tuscany Real Estate Development reflects a shared commitment to excellence, as both entities leverage their expertise and dedication to craft unparalleled developments, providing a one of a kind living experience in Dubai.

About Tuscany Real Estate Development LLC

Tuscany Real Estate Development LLC is a Dubai-based company founded in 2022, devoted to cultivating a prominent presence in the real estate market and asserting itself as a premier entity in the UAE. The company upholds a steadfast commitment to completing projects within designated timelines while upholding the utmost standards of quality. Drawing upon its extensive experience in the real estate sector and strategic alliances with experts in property-related fields, Tuscany Real Estate Development LLC endeavors to establish fresh standards of excellence within the industry.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is the first-of-its-kind real estate intelligence hub in Dubai that combines a concept store of exclusive developments, a 360-degree consultancy that specializes in the entire real estate lifecycle, and a global network of industry experts to facilitate connections with major industry players. The company serves as a bridge connecting all stakeholders, including developers, investors, brokers, and end-users. It actively supports the interests of every stakeholder, working towards creating, developing, and delivering valuable assets.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae