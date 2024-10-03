Winners across 24 categories to be honoured at awards ceremony on November 6, 2024

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering of the creative marketing industry in Saudi Arabia that recognises and celebrates local creativity, has unveiled the shortlist for its highly anticipated Athar Awards 2024. This prestigious recognition spotlights the creative pioneers driving innovation within Saudi Arabia’s dynamic and rapidly evolving marketing and communications sector. This year’s shortlist features top Saudi creative leaders and brands, agencies and organisations.

This year’s finalists were meticulously selected through a rigorous, multi-level evaluation process led by an expert panel of 80+ jury members. The award winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC Hotel and Convention Center on November 6, 2024.

Ian Fairservice, Chairman of the Athar Festival and Managing Partner of Motivate Media Group, said: "The Athar Awards offer an exceptional opportunity for the Kingdom’s marketers and creatives to shine. From ambitious individual talents, brands and agencies to forward-thinking government entities, we were delighted by the depth and breadth of this year’s entries and the impact they have already had on the domestic and regional creative marketing field. I would like to congratulate all the shortlists for their outstanding work and wish them the very best of luck. The competition is fierce, and we can’t wait to see who emerges as the final winners."

Mohamed Al Ayed, Vice Chairman of the Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, added:

“Creativity has long been intertwined with Saudi Arabia's culture, traditions, and heritage, and I am proud of the remarkable progress the creative marketing industry has made under the framework of Vision 2030. As the foremost recognition and ultimate celebration of creativity in the Kingdom, Athar Awards 2024 will host the best and brightest minds in the industry, all competing for top honours. With tough choices to make across every category, our jury members have set the stage for an exciting reveal of the final winners.”

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Athar Awards serves as an unprecedented platform that celebrates creative marketing excellence in the Kingdom and the talent behind it. The 2024 Awards will honour outstanding campaigns, individuals, and teams across 24 categories, recognising their pivotal contributions to raising the bar and pushing the boundaries of Saudi Arabia’s creative potential.

The shortlists have been selected for their outstanding strategic and creative thinking, exemplary leadership, and innovative approaches that drive business growth and advance the creative marketing sector. Individual and Teams categories shortlist will be announced on the night of the awards ceremony.

By bringing greater attention to these pioneering institutions and individuals, the Athar Awards aims to inspire the next generation of talent committed to driving Saudi Arabia’s creative and economic future. Aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the Awards emphasise creativity as a vital driver of economic growth, celebrating excellence in the realms of education, sustainability, and innovation.

Athar Festival 2024 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS. For more information and to view the complete list of the shortlist visit the official website: https://awards.atharfestival.com/2024-shortlist

