Everest Development Group (EDG) recently announced a progressive strategic plan, which was shared during a press conference at the Dusit Hotel, attended by a select assembly of media representatives and industry experts. The revamped strategy is a testament to EDG's commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate sector, both domestically and globally. Mr. Mohamed El-Rady, Chairman of EDG, expressed that these new directives and collaborations are geared towards propelling the company into an era of enhanced growth and innovation, built upon its solid history and achievements.

Mr. El-Rady detailed how EDG’s past experiences in real estate development provide a robust base for launching forward-thinking projects that cater to the dynamic needs of their clients. This strategy is designed to elevate their offerings on the international stage, highlighting the company’s dedication to excellence and competitive edge in the market.

“At EDG, we’re anchored by innovation, sustainable growth, and a historical impact,” stated El-Rady. “Our strategy is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to fulfilling the needs of our clients and enhancing our service quality. We anticipate a future filled with robust growth and more achievements through our dedicated team and the continuous support of our clients.”

He underscored the company’s strategic plan, which revolves around three primary components: a rebranding to EDG with a refreshed visual identity, forming strategic partnerships to bolster investment opportunities and market presence, and a consistent focus on current project timelines while planning future launches.

EDG holds a diverse portfolio of strategically located land plots, optimizing investment potential across various sectors including residential, commercial, and administrative spaces.

Mr. Ahmed El-Bayyar, Chief Commercial Officer at EDG, discussed new strategic partnerships with renowned firms such as EHFS, Fusion Form, Al Rajeh Modern Facility Management, and A Plus, each bringing extensive expertise and stellar reputations to upcoming projects.

Mr. Ahmed Sabry, Head of Sales, revealed the upcoming launch of significant projects worth EGP 2bn in the fourth quarter, alongside plans for additional projects next year with a total investment of EGP 11bn. Sabry highlighted EDG’s client-focused payment plans, which are designed to accommodate market conditions and ensure financial stability for both the company and its clients.

Mr. Tamer Fahmy, Head of Marketing at EDG, elaborated on the rebranding efforts as part of EDG’s comprehensive strategy for growth. “The new brand identity aligns with our futuristic vision, reinforcing our leadership in the Egyptian market and fulfilling client expectations,” said Fahmy. The modernized logo and design elements represent EDG’s values of professionalism and quality.

Eng. Mohamed Emad of Fusion Form talked about their successful partnership with EDG in designing innovative projects across multiple sectors, anticipating further collaborative success in future ventures.

Additionally, a collaboration with Egypt Healthcare Facilities Services (EHFS) was announced, aiming to manage facilities for the Medplex project, demonstrating EDG’s expansion into healthcare facilities management with top-notch services.

In conclusion, EDG’s strategic renewal promises a transformative journey in the real estate market, backed by experienced partnerships and a strong commitment to innovation and client satisfaction.

Eng. Mohamed Emad, founder of Fusion Form, articulated the strong, productive alliance between Fusion Form and EDG. With over 15 years in designing diverse, top-tier architectural projects spanning multiple sectors, Fusion Form has collaborated with EDG on numerous successful ventures and is enthusiastic about future projects that promise to further quality and creativity.

Further enhancing its service spectrum, EDG has partnered with Egypt Healthcare Facilities Services (EHFS), a subsidiary of Cleopatra Hospitals Group, marking a pioneering step into specialized healthcare facilities management in Egypt and the Middle East. EHFS will oversee the construction and management of the Medplex project, a cutting-edge medical-commercial complex in New Cairo, offering comprehensive services including maintenance, security, and patient care operations.

Mr. Tamer Fahmy, CEO of Al Rajeh Modern Facility Management, emphasized the company’s approach to blending experience and technology to meet unique client needs. Al Rajeh’s collaboration with EDG aims to maintain asset integrity and operational continuity, ensuring enhanced project value and investment returns.

Eng. Hazem Alam of A Plus discussed the partnership with EDG in their upcoming petroleum service project, noting the company's extensive international experience and the adoption of advanced technologies to meet European standards.

These strategic partnerships and the reinforced brand identity underpin EDG’s ambitious plan to not only continue its legacy of excellence but also to forge new paths in real estate development, catering to both current market dynamics and future trends. This comprehensive strategy ensures that EDG remains at the forefront of the industry, poised for further success and innovation.