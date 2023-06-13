Dubai, UAE – Event Lab, known for its remarkable growth and accomplishments over the past ten years in the events industry, is proud to announce the launch of their Arts, Culture and Entertainment department’s new brand, MISTIKA. MISTIKA is filling the gaps in the industry and revolutionizing the region's arts, culture, and entertainment landscape. This highly anticipated venture promises to ignite creativity, celebrate diversity, and redefine the impact of the region's cultural identity on the industry.

As an Arts, Culture, and Entertainment company rooted in authentic representations, MISTIKA fills the industry's void by providing meaningful productions and access to extensive cultural knowledge. With a distinctive community of local, regional, and global talents, MISTIKA aims to be the go-to creative consultancy specializing in cultural entertainment, live music and performing arts in the region.

With a diverse range of core services, MISTIKA offers unparalleled experiences to its clients including:

Entertainment Programming and Curation: Expert curation of live entertainment and immersive experiences within carefully crafted programs for live events, venues, theaters, parks and many more. Bookings & Tour Management: A dedicated team committed to connecting clients with top-notch talent, ensuring seamless logistics, and managing all aspects of tour planning and execution. MISTIKA also exclusively represents key pop culture artists in the region including: Hamza Namira, Aziz Maraka, 47Soul, Elmorabba3, Elfar3i, Abu, Jadal, Autostrad

Culture & Heritage Expertise: Specializing in cultural festivals and heritage-themed events, MISTIKA engages audiences with the history, traditions, and artistic expressions of the region, fostering a deep-rooted understanding of the cultural richness. Show Production & Teams: From conceptualization to execution, MISTIKA brings together teams equipped with the skills and expertise necessary to deliver seamless live shows, ensuring that every aspect of the production aligns with clients' visions and objectives. Consulting: Collaborating closely with clients, MISTIKA develops tailored strategies and solutions that align with their goals, providing valuable insights, strategic guidance, and industry knowledge to optimize the impact and success of entertainment projects.

MISTIKA is the creation of the visionary founders of Event Lab, Nadim Jamal and Murad Shisha who joined forces with the acclaimed Jimi Elgohary. Together they collectively bring over 50 years of experience in event management, show production, entertainment curation, programming, music production, live entertainment, bookings, tour management, event operations, and mega event productions.

"At MISTIKA, we celebrate culture and serve as a platform that preserves, curates, and expands on the rich historical and contemporary artistic essence of the Middle Eastern cultures, and beyond," said Jimi Elgohary, Executive Producer at MISTIKA. "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter and invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey."

“MISTIKA is a catalyst for cultural transformation and through our innovative programs and immersive experiences, we aspire to spark a renewed passion for arts, culture, and entertainment in the region, fostering dialogue and appreciation for diverse artistic expressions", he continued.

MISTIKA'S portfolio already includes key projects such as the KSA Pavilion at EXPO 2020 in Dubai, the Arabic Jazz Festival in Dammam, the SeaWorld Grand Opening in Abu Dhabi, and Al Ula Cinema Week in Al-Ula.

Derived from the Arabic word for mastic, a precious resin with a history spanning over two millennia, MISTIKA represents a treasured substance in the hands of those who know how to utilize it, producing the most exquisite artistic results. Just like mastic, MISTIKA is a harmonious symphony of heritage, culture, and performing arts in the region.

MISTIKA, driven by a passionate team of visionaries, aims to bridge the gap between tradition and innovation, breathing new life into the vibrant tapestry of Middle Eastern arts. By fostering collaboration, embracing emerging talents, and showcasing diverse artistic expressions, MISTIKA is set to become a dynamic platform for cultural exchange and creative exploration.

Moreover, visit MISTIKA'S stand (D40) at the Middle East Event Show, held at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, on 14th-15th June 2023, where the annual Middle East Event Awards takes place. MISTIKA proudly serves as the Stage Direction Partner.

About MISTIKA

To learn more about MISTIKA and its incredible talent pool, including live music, exclusive representation of the region's finest artists, live performances, roaming entertainment, cultural and heritage activations, and signature shows

About Event Lab

Event Lab is a leading staffing and recruitment solutions provider in the Middle East for large-scale events, MICE industry, entertainment and beyond. Since establishment in 2013, Event Lab has created over 320,000 freelance and full-time job opportunities and managed 12,000 key events for over 200 clients in the region including, Coca Cola Arena, Etihad Arena, Expo2020, Gov Games in the UAE, Riyadh Season, MDLBEAST: Soundstorm, Balad Beast & Aravia, Formula 1 Grand Prix Jeddah, Islamic Arts Biennale in KSA; and the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Event Lab provides freelance placement, full-time recruitment and guest services staffing covering a wide range of human resources requirements to event agencies and government entities through their offices in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Today, Event Lab has a roster of over 50,000 talents it engages on a regular basis for ongoing and project basis clientele.

Event Lab has been at the heart of the mega projects in the region and has truly transformed the recruitment game. They are the experts in creating opportunities and finding the perfect fit no matter the scope.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@mistikalive.me

For more information, please visit the website: www.eventlab.me

