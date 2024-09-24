EVA Pharma’s R&D center introduces cutting-edge innovation for the development of dry powder inhalation products to the Middle East; a culmination of over five years of research, this know-how is expected to be localized at the company’s research and manufacturing complex in Sudair.

EVA Pharma’s move aligns with KSA’s Vision 2030; enhances the healthcare sector, promotes local investments, ensures availability of quality and affordable treatments and improves the quality of life for respiratory patients in the Kingdom.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – EVA Pharma announces initial implementation of its strategies to support Asthma and COPD patients in Saudi Arabia. This represents a significant step in addressing the local needs of patients in the region and reinforces EVA Pharma's dedication to providing sustainable and affordable healthcare solutions.

The sustainable availability of inhalation treatments marks a significant milestone in local healthcare. With the development taking place at EVA Pharma's Research & Development center, this initiative showcases the company's commitment to utilizing cutting-edge innovation to provide affordable and sustainable medicines. EVA Pharma's team of scientists invested five years in research, received specialized training at Kiel University in Germany, and introduced technology not previously available in the Middle East, including the utilization of an artificial lung particle that ensures optimal particle size distribution of the drug to the target sites of the respiratory airway. The expertise and technological advancements are set to be localized at EVA Pharma’s Research & Manufacturing Complex in Sudair, Saudi Arabia, further empowering diverse regional healthcare capabilities.

Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma, said: "As we laid the cornerstone for the first-of-its-kind research and manufacturing cluster in the Kingdom, we made a promise to make Saudi patients at the heart of our mission. Through introducing cutting-edge treatments and advancing the construction of our industrial complex in Sudair, we are upholding our commitment to ensure sustainable access to innovative healthcare solutions and empower the Kingdom's longevity.”

To date, EVA Pharma’s Asthma and COPD inhalation solutions have received global accreditation with approval from regulatory agencies in the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Czech, Slovakia, Greece, Iceland, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, France, Salvador, Egypt, Libya.

Dr. Mohamed Ghobain, King Abdulaziz Medical City Riyadh, and the Saudi Thoracic Society board member said: "While there is a considerable increase of Asthma and COPD awareness among healthcare workers, there is a lack of public awareness regarding the burden of the disease. If you experience shortness of breath or cough, especially if you are a smoker, it is crucial not to ignore it and seek medical attention promptly to avoid potential complications. Early detection of Asthma and COPD is vital for effective treatment as it can significantly improve outcomes for patients in the early stages of the disease."

COPD is a prevalent lung disease that causes restricted airflow and breathing problems. The primary risk factor for the disease is smoking cigarettes or any tobacco products. In the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, environmental factors such as exposure to desert dust and sand, as well as smoke from burning wood, are also known risk factors that significantly contribute to an increased risk of COPD. Other factors include exposure to second-hand smoke, air pollution, childhood respiratory infections, and a family history of asthma.

Dr. Mohamed Zeitouni, Fellow of the College of Chest Physicians, Consultant Pulmonary Medicine in Riyadh said: "Lifestyle management is crucial for those diagnosed with Asthma and COPD. This involves quitting smoking, avoiding air pollution, maintaining a nutritious diet, and keeping up with annual vaccinations for influenza and COVID-19 to prevent infections. Since most Asthma and COPD patients are older, treatment accessibility is critical, starting with the inhalation device itself. Providing a device that is easy to use increases its accessibility for patients.

Aligning seamlessly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by enhancing the healthcare sector, promoting local investments, and ensuring the availability of high-quality, affordable medical treatments, EVA Pharma reinforces its role as a key player in the Kingdom's healthcare landscape.

About EVA Pharma for Industry

EVA Pharma for Industry is a subsidiary of EVA Pharma Holdings, one of the fastest-growing healthcare companies in the Middle East and Africa. EVA Pharma for Industry is registered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a local pharmaceutical manufacturer with a focus on sustainability and local investment in the Kingdom. EVA Pharma empowers the fight for health and well-being in communities around the world. With a 5,000-strong team of professionals in 40+ countries, the company produces more than one million healthcare products a day at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which are equipped with cutting-edge technology, are internationally recognized for innovation, and have been approved by multiple regulatory agencies. The company’s product portfolio focuses on pressing, yet unmet, disease areas, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neuroscience, ophthalmology, anti-infectives, bone and pain, hepatology, and reproductive health, to meet both local and international demand.

Media Contacts:

Ahmed Helal | Head of GCCA Communications at EVA Pharma | Email: ahmed.helal@evapharma.com